1 and #2 picks Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren get outscored by Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels in Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver League

They will be playing in the NBA for teams that haven’t played good basketball for the last couple of years but Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren look like they are up for the job.

The way the top picks of the 2022 Draft picks played in the Summer League, they look like a promising group of future superstars who are going to carry the league, led by Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero.

But Summer League is not the place where one can truly evaluate the potential of things to come in the NBA. Sure, it gives them the exposure to rehearse in a set-up close to the highest of levels they will play in as soon as the season starts. But that is it.

It is the leagues like Drew League and other Pro-Am leagues which will prepare this new generation of players to go against tough and experienced opponents.

With the 20-year NBA veteran Jamal Crawford’s the CrawsOver league, the youngest of the lot in the NBA, had some action Friday night and proved the hype created around them is real. But Jade McDaniels wasn’t willing to let them have it their way.

The 28th pick of the 2020 draft Jaden McDaniels brings out the best out of #1 and #2 picks Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren

Banchero and Holmgren teamed up Saturday in Seattle, The CrawsOver Pro-Am, created by former NBA player Jamal Crawford, and had terrific games as they went up against Jaden McDaniels.

But the 21-year-old Timberwolves forward outdid both of them. Banchero finished with 50 points and nine rebounds for the Sonics, while Holmgren put up 34 points and 14 rebounds before exiting. McDaniels finished with 52 points and 11 rebounds for Ball is Life. Sonics won the game though.

Paolo Banchero – 50 Points Jaden McDaniels – 52 Points Chet Holmgren – 34 Points What a day at the CrawsOver Pro-Am. 🔥 (📸 @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/S69okczmSw — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 31, 2022

Although limited, the Wolves forward does have the experience of playing against top competition in the world for two years, and it was only fitting that he played how he did. Have a look at some of their highlights from the night.

Jaden McDaniels handle + first-step, blows by Chet Holmgren for the dunk pic.twitter.com/xVpG1mw0kb — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) July 30, 2022

Chet Holmgren was DOMINANT in @thecrawsover as he and Paolo Banchero combined for 84 PTS!@ChetHolmgren: 34 PTS | 14 REB pic.twitter.com/B0sq3UKr8Q — NBA (@NBA) July 31, 2022

Chet flies down the lane for a double clutch SLAM! This Paolo Banchero & Chet Holmgren connection is fun to watch 🍿 Watch @thecrawsover Live Now on the NBA App: https://t.co/j13Q6jW5tK pic.twitter.com/JZVoFjFUuW — NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2022

