Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘I am too cheap’ comment on hearing LeBron James’ $1.5 million spending to up his game

When Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo announced his hilarious reaction to LeBron James spending over $1 million on his body

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo may not have a lot in common. At the end of the day, one came into the NBA as a highly heralded prospect, the other was called controversial for being a lottery pick, despite being as raw as he was.

One has practically cemented himself as part of the top 2 in the GOAT conversation, while the other has a lot more to prove before he can be a part of that conversation. And of course, there are a myriad of other differences as well.

But, if there is one thing they share, it is the fact that they were blessed by the heavens to be freaks of nature, to the point, where it doesn’t make sense. But, it appears that even here, the two differ massively.

What do we mean? Well, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Giannis Antetokounmpo admits he is ‘too cheap’ to spend as much money as LeBron James does on his body

Back in 2021, Giannis was being interviewed about LeBron James. And here, a lot of things came up.

Instead of explaining everything step by step though, how about, we give you the direct quote?

Here is what the Bucks superstar had to say, as per Marca.

“It’s interesting to me how LeBron is still one of the best shapes in his life and being the best player in the world and still being in year 18… Like, that’s really interesting. I want to know how he does that.

He’s been consistent for 18 years. He’s always there. He’s always showing up. That’s unbelievable.

He obviously gets credit, but I think we’ve got to give him more credit. Doing it for 18 years guys, that’s hard.

And hopefully, hopefully I can be there. Hopefully, I can do this for 18 years, 20 years. That’s the goal.”

Funny and humble, as always.

Stay you, Giannis.

