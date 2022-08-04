$1 billion worth LeBron James got jiggy on ‘White Boy Wednesday’, blasted Eminem during Lakers practice

LeBron James is the headline act of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Drafted by the Cavaliers in the legendary 2003 NBA draft, LeBron took the NBA by storm. LeBron’s status as an icon has only grown and approaching his age 38 season, there aren’t many signs of decline.

James joined the Lakers in 2018 after his second stint with the Cavaliers. James had ended the Cavs’ search for an elusive Championship and was primed to end a Championship drought for the Lakers.

And end the drought is exactly what LeBron did. Along with Anthony Davis, LeBron led the Lakers to the NBA championship during the Orlando bubble in 2020.

With a slight dip following the triumph, the situation at LA is a bit tense. Especially with it being LA, the spotlight is always on the Lakers. Including on what music the Lakers workout to.

In an interview from 2018, LeBron is questioned about the music choice during a workout session. King James’ response was legendary.

What did LeBron respond to questions regarding the choice of music during Lakers practice?

LeBron was being quizzed by the reporters during a post training media session. A keen eared reporter asked James why Eminem was playing during the practice.

LeBron’s response caught the reporters off guard and was unusually hilarious. James remarked that it was ‘White Boy Wednesday’ and that’s why Eminem was being played at practice.

Lakers’ LeBron James on today’s practice soundtrack, which included Eminem: “Today was ‘White Boy Wednesday’. Seriously.” pic.twitter.com/8qVsCfuO3E — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 26, 2018

Eminem had also risen to popularity in the late 90s and hit his peak along the time LeBron became a household name. However, while Eminem’s music has hit a decline, LeBron has gone from strength to strength.

LeBron James is known for showing love to musicians and his response calling Eminem a ‘White Boy’ he loved is one for the ages.

LeBron alluded to the selection being influenced by Luke Walton and Mark Madsen, the then coaches of the LA Lakers. Referring to it as a good music day, LeBron walked the reporters over to a lighter session of questions.

A rare moent of media hilarity for King James indeed. As long as LeBron didn’t go into the Instagram story version of him with the music, we good.

