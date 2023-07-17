1 Month Before $87,000,000 Contract, LeBron James Overturned ‘Unfair Suspension’ Over Mere $845 Worth Merchandise

In May of 2003, LeBron James signed a massive deal with Nike. The King agreed to a seven-year contract worth $87,000,000 with the apparel company. The start of a long and fruitful business relationship between the two. But, one month prior to signing on the dotted line, the soon-to-be four-time NBA Champion found himself embroiled in a court case. As covered by CBS News, a teenage King James was fighting in court to have a suspension overturned after he was declared ineligible for accepting two free sports jerseys worth a mere $845.

There were many suitors for LeBron’s signature prior to him singing with Nike. Companies like Reebok and Adidas were all in the race, and understandably so. After all, he was and still remains one of the most hyped prospects in NBA history. And, considering he was coming out of high school, securing his signature would have been huge.

Back in his high school days, LeBron James had the spotlight constantly on him. In most cases, this was a good thing, especially for The King’s brand and his exposure. However, there were times when things got out of hand. Like the time he ended up having to go to court over two sports jerseys worth $845.

LeBron was handed a suspension and ruled illegible in April of 2003 after the Ohio High School Athletic Association decided to take action against him. The association believed James had violated an amateur bylaw when he accepted a Gale Sayers and Wes Unseld jersey from a store. Essentially, capitalizing on his athletic fame.

It was a stretch, and Bron knew it. As far as he was concerned, the jerseys were just gifts. And, they certainly weren’t worth jeopardizing his amateur career over. This was his exact defense when he went to court, where Judge James Williams overturned the OHSAA’s decision. Take a look at MJ2kAllDay’s YouTube video on the matter.

It certainly was a troublesome time for The King. But, it also wasn’t the first time, seeing as he had been investigated earlier when he received a $50,000 car for his eighteenth birthday. Nevertheless, James prevailed through it all. All while he was smack dab in the middle of a sneaker bidding war.

King James turned down more money from Reebok to sign with Nike

LeBron James had the most sought-after signature in 2003. At the time, it was well-known that he was destined to be the new face of the NBA. As such everyone wanted a piece of the action, with one of the industries fighting over his signature being the sneaker industry. And, there was quite the bidding war as well.

Reebok, Nike, and Adidas were all in the race. But, King James ultimately chose Nike. He was enthralled with the brand, and even Reebok’s significantly better $115,000,000 deal wasn’t enough to sway him. Take a look at James professing his love for the swoosh in the tweet by ‘BallisLife‘.

It has now been 20 years since Nike and LeBron began their partnership. They have found much success together and will continue to do so till the end of time, seeing as The King has signed a lifetime deal with the company.