“100 Million, Not Even Close”: LaVar Ball Accuses Puma of Paying LaMelo Ball Less Than $33.3 Million for Shoe Deal

LaVar Ball is very protective of his sons, and this often leads to him saying some outrageous things. Of his three sons, LaMelo Ball has had the most success playing for the Charlotte Hornets, earning his first All-Star selection last year. Being one of the most intriguing players in the NBA, every shoe brand in the world wanted to sign him for an endorsement deal, including his father LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand. According to reports, Melo eventually signed a contract worth $100 million with Puma, which even entailed a signature shoe deal.

Advertisement

However, LaVar Ball threw shade on the deal during his recent appearance on VladTV. He does not believe the deal is worth the $100 million as advertised. Instead, the former NFL star feels that Puma is paying his son somewhere around $30 million.

LaVar Ball shares his doubts over the reported $100 million Puma deal LaMelo Ball signed

Recently, LaVar Ball appeared on VladTV where he discussed the Big Baller Brand and his three sons. One of the things he spoke about was the lucrative $100 million deal his son LaMelo Ball signed with Puma. However, LaVar seems to believe that his son is making nothing close to that.

Advertisement

Elaborating further, Ball claimed that Melo is getting paid a third of what he reportedly agreed to. Considering that would be approximately $33.3 million, the amount is certainly significantly less than what was agreed upon. What’s more, it was reported that LaMelo would have access to a private jet owned by Puma. But LaVar has his doubts about that as well:

“He signed with Puma, yes. But, it wasn’t no $100 million, not even close!… Imma tell you this, I think it was a third of that. Maybe a little less. Sh*t it’s the worst deal ever. Come on man…anybody taking that endorsement deal…it’s the worst deal.”

Ball added that Puma only gives Melo access to the private jet when they feel like it. What’s more, the co-founder of Big Baller Brand promised to give LiAngelo Ball the biggest shoe deal in the history of basketball, with a 100% of the gross sales of his signature shoe going to him.

LaMelo signed a contract with Puma back in 2020. Prior to that, he was signed to his family’s company, Big Baller Brand. However, the young Hornets star decided to pivot and sign with a more experienced brand like Puma.

Advertisement

This, as expected, didn’t sit well with his father. Nevertheless, it would seem as though Melo is happy with his decision and is already on the third iteration of his signature shoe, the MB.03.

LaMelo chose to sign with Puma and leave the Big Baller Brand of his own accord

LaMelo Ball’s decision to leave the Big Baller Brand came as no surprise. After the failure of the Melo 1, the youngest of the Ball Brothers realized he needed to step out of his family’s shadow. As such, he chose to sign with Puma for a whopping $100 million. When asked why he made this decision, he was very clear with his reasons.

Apart from the fact that Puma had a plan that matched his expectations for his brand, Melo made an emphatic statement about his decision. He boldly claimed that he is “one of one” and can “do whatever I want”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/snkr_twitr/status/1520046669210873858?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As things stand, LaMelo and Puma are tied to the hip for at least the next 10 years. That being said, it would seem as though he is happy with all he has achieved with the brand thus far. Even if it is much to the chagrin of his father.