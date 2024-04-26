“Beautiful Art”: Fans’ Jaws Drop as Old Video of Muhammad Ali Landing 12 Punches in 2 Seconds Goes Viral

Establishing a stature in the combat sports world like the great Muhammad Ali certainly takes a lot. Apart from being known for multiple thought-provoking quotes, ‘The Greatest’ was incredibly efficient to back his talking with his in-ring performances. Ali provided combat sports fans with numerous memorable in-ring moments during the span of his decorated career. Recently, the famous ‘X’ account, ‘Historic Vids’ posted one such incredible Muhammad Ali moment. It showcased the legendary boxer throwing 12 punches in just 2.8 seconds to earn an awesome KO victory over his rival.

Most combat sports fans might have already been through this coveted clip of Ali. But that didn’t stop the post from garnering an insane amount of reactions and comments. Its caption detailed the special element in the video reading,

“Muhammad Ali throws 12 punches in 2.8 seconds”

Decades have passed after the actual happening of the incident, showcased in the video, but the aura of this moment still remains awe-inspiring. The comments on the video exhibited that the fans too, shared the same sentiment.

One such fan captioned the repost, “Just beautiful art. Ali THE TRUE GOAT.”

The caption to another fan’s post read, “This is why Ali was the greatest.”

Several fans also took to the comments section to express their views. One of them wrote, “Impressive speed and agility! Muhammad Ali’s athleticism continues to inspire generations.”

Another one penned, “There will never be another M. Ali, that’s for sure.”

Unfortunately, despite having a decorated career, fans were deeply disappointed to witness the ending fights of Ali’s career, being battered at the hands of Larry Holmes and Trevor Berbick. He passed his legacy onto Mike Tyson, who followed in his footsteps to become the youngest unified boxing champion in the history of the sport.

It has been a long time since then. Ali’s disciple, Tyson, also hung up his gloves in 2006 after a remarkable boxing career. But ‘Iron Mike’ has agreed to take a huge risk, which might have him leaving the ring in a miserable condition, just like his idol, Muhammad Ali, did during the last fights of his career.

Will Mike Tyson face an end like Muhammad Ali after his fight against Jake Paul?

Several combat sports personas have dissed the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight scheduled for July 20. Each of them might have their reasons, but the 30-year gap between the ages of the rivals has predominantly caused many of them to bash the fight.

The Paul vs. Tyson fight will surely remind fans of the penultimate scrap of the legendary Ali’s pro-boxing career. By that time, ‘The Champ’s’ movements had been severely compromised by his increasing age and the devastating Alzheimer’s disease he had contracted. The buildup to the fight showcased some intense trash-talking as Ali’s rival, Larry Holmes, discredited his achievements in the sport.

While the hopes of a miracle prevailed, sadly, fans had to witness their beloved fighter go down against his former sparring partner, Holmes, in a rather saddening fashion. Tyson’s rival, Paul, is nowhere near him as far as his boxing skills are concerned.

But he is an active boxer along with a 30-year age advantage over his rival, who will take to the ring for the first time in three years. Hence, the chances of Tyson having an Ali vs. Holmes-like finish to his upcoming fight cannot be counted out.