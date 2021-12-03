Basketball

“73 points?! That’s a fine!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts to Oklahoma City Thunder losing to a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies by an NBA record 73 points

"73 points?! That's a fine!": Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to Oklahoma City Thunder losing to a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies by an NBA record 73 points
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
“Y’all had written off DeMar DeRozan even before the season started. Look at him go off now”: NBA Twitter applauds the Bulls star for recording his 7th 30+ PT game of the season
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"73 points?! That's a fine!": Warriors' Draymond Green reacts to Oklahoma City Thunder losing to a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies by an NBA record 73 points
“73 points?! That’s a fine!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts to Oklahoma City Thunder losing to a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies by an NBA record 73 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder makes the NBA record for losing by the largest margin ever,…