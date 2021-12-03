“73 points?! That’s a fine!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts to Oklahoma City Thunder losing to a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies by an NBA record 73 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder makes the NBA record for losing by the largest margin ever, Draymond Green reacts

To put that number into context, 73 is the number of wins the Golden State Warriors had in 2016. The Thunder managed to score 79 as a team, which is lesser than what Kobe Bryant scored alone in a single game – 81. The most unsurprising part of this infamous record? The Thunder just beat their last season’s record of the biggest points difference at 57.

For almost exactly 30 years, the highest deficit remained 68, with the Cleveland Cavaliers beating the Miami Heat 148-80 on December 17, 1991. The Thunder fans can take solace that this humiliating loss did not happen at their home – although last year’s loss was at the Paycom Center.

No team in the NBA should be losing to any other by this margin – irrespective of how young a team is. Yes the OKC did not have Shai and Josh Giddey, but the Grizzlies did not have their talisman Ja Morant as well! It’s only scary to think what would have been the scoreline if Ja was on the court. Warriors’ Draymond Green could not contain his surprise about the loss margin.

73 points?!?! That’s a fine — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 3, 2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder is a team that is in full rebuild Mode – Fans hope Sam Presti knows what he’s doing.

With picks coming out of their ears, the Thunder seem to be set for the future. But that does not mean that they sacrifice the present. Getting blown out is one thing, getting humiliated is another. This Thunder team is inexperienced – there are some college teams who have a higher average age.

With Derrick Favors and Mike Muscala the only veterans of the team, it is surprising that these kinds of losses aren’t more frequent. What Sam Presti has in his mind is something that everyone has to wait and watch.

The Oklahoma City Thunder let 9/12 players get into double-digit scoring. That’s just unacceptable, whether you’re a young team or not. It will be a hard task for any team to come back after a loss of such monumental proportions. There should be hope though since this is the same team that beat the Los Angeles Lakers twice.

The Thunder play the Detroit Pistons next, and the fans hope they put this loss behind them.