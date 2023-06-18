13 Years After LeBron James ‘Forever’ Collab With Drake And Lil Wayne, Bronny James Has The Torch Passed Down To Him On Father’s Day

The hype LeBron James received as a high schooler in anticipation of his arrival into the NBA is something the realm of professional basketball had never seen before. He lived up to this hype and more and as a way to commemorate his 7 year journey with the Cavaliers in 2010, Eminem, Drake, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne came together to produce an anthem that would remain synonymous with James’ greatness. 13 years later, his son, Bronny James, is receiving a similar treatment.

Advertisement

Bronny is one of the most talked about prospects for the class of 2024 and it’s got to do with thw fact that he’s a great player for his respective class and also because he’s the son of perhaps the greatest player in the history of the NBA. The Sierra Canyon alum has recently committed to USC and will likely be a one-and-done.

LeBron James posts a ‘Forever’ edit for Bronny James

The tribute to LeBron James that was done by Lil Wayne and the rest of the crew is one of the most iconic songs out there when it comes to hip-hop in relation to the NBA. 13 years later, Bronny seems to have had his high school highlights edited over this same ‘Forever’ song and LeBron is showing it love on his social media.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1670346792146456578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtiKDCDs9Ar/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

LeBron has long talked about his legacy being carried over by his sons when it comes to basketball. While their mother, Savannah James, has said on numerous occasions that she’s alright with anything the two do in the future as long as they’re happy, James is very adamant on them making it to the NBA.

With him posting this edit with ‘Forever’ playing in the background, it feels like yet another ‘passing of the torch’ type moment. With ‘The King’ hinting at a retirement, the James family name will continue to live on in the league.

Will LeBron retire?

Dwyane Wade doesn’t seem to believe LeBron James will be retiring. He took to Club Shay Shay to talk about how it’s the mental battle that’s much tougher than the physical battle when it comes to carrying forth in the NBA after a certain amount of time.

Advertisement

James has said on several occasions that his goal is to play alongside his sons in the league. He’s achieved every accolade imaginable in the league so far (minus a DPOY that he still blames Marc Gasol for) and while he does want a 5th ring, he seems to value playing with his sons more.

James did catch flack for announcing a potential retirement right after the Nuggets swept the Lakers, taking away from the Nuggets’ stellar series win. Despite all the noise, it’s safe to assume that he is much more likely to return for season 21 than he isn’t.