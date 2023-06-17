“LeBron James’ Leg Is 2 Of Mine”: Dwyane Wade Provides Unique Insight Into 250lbs Lakers Star’s Retirement

LeBron James took the basketball world by storm with his retirement comments following the Los Angeles Lakers’ Western Conference Finals loss. Pundits and enthusiasts have discussed James’ potential retirement at length. Recently, Dwyane Wade gave a unique perspective on the topic. Speaking about LeBron’s incredible physical tools as well as mental strength, it is safe to say that D-Wade doesn’t believe the 250-pound beast is slowing down any time soon.

Advertisement

During their time as teammates, the Wade-James duo would be a nightmare for any opposing team. Playing for the Miami Heat, the pair, along with the help of Chris Bosh, would go on to lead the franchise to four consecutive Finals appearances. Defeating the Thunder and the Spurs, the Florida side won the Championship in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

Unlike many iconic duos in league history, King James and The Flash are extremely close out of the hardwood. Personally involved in each other’s lives, both the legends have helped the other go through the best and worst phases of their lives. Best friends with LeBron for more than a decade, the Marquette alum’s perspective on the former’s retirement talks is interesting, to say the least.

Advertisement

Dwyane Wade talks about King James’ physical and mental strength

The three-time NBA champ recently made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. In the two-hour-long must-see interview, Wade spoke about Bron’s insane physicality. Calling him different from a normal person, the 6-foot-4 icon also joked about the Lakers leader’s leg is as big as both of his.

“Look at him. First of all, just look at him. One of his legs is two of mine put together. He ain’t built like a normal person. God gave him that blessing. You built different… That’s one of the hardest parts. If you physically can play, mentally you lose it quicker than even physical sometimes… LeBron, has been able to mentally tell himself ‘You’re not tired, you’re not injured.’ Like he’s been able to mentally do that.”

Eventually, the 2006 Finals MVP went on to comment on the 6-foot-9 forward’s mental toughness. While he did mention that the four-time MVP had a crazy basketball IQ, this wasn’t the mental strength that he was talking about. Commending the 20-year veteran for being strong-willed, Wade further praised his former teammate.

“That’s one his strongest tools is his mind. We know it from a IQ standpoint. ‘Oh man, he has a crazy IQ’. No, he has an intelligent, strong mind that allows him to keep going. As long as his mind stays strong, which obviously gets harder and harder every year, and his body stay strong, he can average 20+ for the next couple years.”

Advertisement

Having already proven to defeat the infamous father time, the future Hall-Of-Famer has lodged 27.4 points since joining the California side at age 34. Given he stays injury free, there is no doubt that LBJ can average 20+ PPG more in the coming few seasons.

LeBron James hopes to share the court with his sons

Over the past few years, LeBron has been pretty vocal about his desire of wanting to share the court with Bronny James. With his eldest son being eligible for the draft in 2024, it is possible for LBJ to suit up in the same uniform as the 18-year-old.

Not only Bronny, but the King wants to share the court with his younger son as well.

A 15-year-old currently, Bryce will only be eligible to be drafted 4 years from now. Yes, Bron is known for spending millions on his body every year. But given his latest injuries, it is a highly unlikely plan.