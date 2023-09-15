HomeSearch

14 Years After Racing Michael Phelps, Shaquille O'Neal's Swimming Skills Receive High Praise from 23-time Olympic Gold Medalist

23-time Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Phelps recently lauded Shaquille O’Neal for his impressive swimming skills. This commendation came to light during a conference held 14 years after an iconic contest between the two sports legends. The source of this revelation can be traced back to a Twitter post.

Back in 2009, the sports world witnessed an extraordinary event when Shaquille O’Neal dared to challenge the aquatic titan in a swimming contest.

Michael Phelps on Shaquille O’Neal and swimming

When asked about the likelihood of NBA players, particularly the likes of LeBron James, successfully transitioning to the world of competitive swimming, Phelps offered a unique perspective. He refrained from making generalizations, emphasizing instead that with dedication, any athlete could excel in a new discipline. 

“I’ll say Shaq came a long way.”

To illustrate this point, he cited the rapid progress of Shaquille O’Neal in the realm of swimming, noting that the “Big Diesel” demonstrated notable improvement within just a week of intensive practice.

When Shaq raced Phelps

In a showdown that defied all expectations, O’Neal came perilously close to besting Michael Phelps in the swimming competition. They faced each other across 3 races. 

In the first race, Shaq won against Phelps in a surprising turn. Race Two was a close call, but Phelps clinched it by a mere 2 seconds. In the final race, Phelps secured the victory, ultimately winning the competition.

