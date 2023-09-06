15 Days After Giving LeBron James and Bronny a Tunnel Walk, Drake Does the Same for Suns’ Superstar Devin Booker

Drake has been on one during his “It’s all a blur” tour. He’s been traveling across the United States, selling out stadiums, and generally having a great time. His latest show of the tour saw him visit Phoenix, Arizona. Being a huge basketball fan, ‘Champagne Papi’ had to come out with the best entourage possible. So, as he did with LeBron James and Bronny James in Los Angeles, Drake walked out with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

Advertisement

15 days ago, the Canadian superstar performed at the Crypto.com arena. It was a raging success, as everyone was seen having the time of their lives from start to finish. Despite that, one of the biggest highlights of his performance was his tunnel walk. Drake opened the show by walking through a tunnel with none other than King James and his son, Bronny James, making for an iconic moment. One that he recently recreated with D-Book weeks later.

Drake walks out with Devin Booker to kick off concert in Phoenix, Arizona

Recently, Drake found himself in Arizona, where he was scheduled to perform two shows in Glendale. The first of the two took place last night, as the Desert Diamond Arena was packed to the rafters. It was an amazing show, only made more special by a guest the artist brought out to kick things off.

Advertisement

Phoenix’s own Devin Booker was in attendance and accompanied Aubrey (Drake’s first name) at the start of the concert. It was a moment that had the countless Suns faithful in the arena go wild. Admittedly, while applause and cheering were expected, the amount the two superstars received was beyond all expectations.

However, as always there were those who wished to insert a little drama into the evening. Once the video of D-Book walking out with Drake went viral, some fans started to question where Kevin Durant was.

Why? Well, while Phoenix may be ‘Book’s city, Durant is just as big of a star in the NBA, if not a bit bigger even. Fortunately, it was pointed out that Drake still has one more show left, and the Slim Reaper could make an appearance then.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AndrewLeezus/status/1699281480751747564?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This attempt to cause drama aside, fans are looking forward to Drake performing again tomorrow night. It is very likely to be a whole lot of fun, regardless of whether or not Durant is in attendance.

Advertisement

Who knows? Maybe Booker will return for the second night as well, just so he can relive the experience.

Drake also gave Stephen Curry and his family a shout-out during his concert in New York

Devin Booker, LeBron James, and Bronny James all made appearances alongside Drake, but the list doesn’t end there. Long before his shows in LA and Phoenix, the artist performed in The City that Never Sleeps, New York. Here, the show was attended by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his family.

A close friend, Drake immediately noticed the Baby-Faced Assassin and walked over to him. There, he sent the entire crowd into an uproar as he gave Steph, his wife Ayesha Curry, and his mother Sonya Curry a shout-out.

“My brother here in the building. They say we look a lot alike…make some noise for my brother Steph Curry in the building. And, of course the lovely Ayesha Curry…and Mama Bear…You know!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WordOnRd/status/1681134460358610944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The “It’s all a blur” tour still has plenty of stops left before it comes to an end. The states of Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Ontario, Florida, and Ohio are all left on the list. For all we know, there may still be a host of NBA superstars who will make an appearance alongside Aub.