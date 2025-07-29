“$16 Million? That’s About Y’all Range”: Jeff Teague Gives Cam Thomas Reality Check Over Contract Dispute

Mar 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) looks on during a break against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The 2025/26 offseason has largely been devoid of drama, except for whatever is happening between Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets. The guard is seeking a more valuable deal, but the team seems unwilling to give it to him. In response, he has removed any trace of the organization from his Instagram account.

Advertisement

The whole thing seems a little too surreal, and Jeff Teague, with his signature humor, has now given his two cents on the matter. Thomas is reportedly seeking a contract worth around $30 million a year, similar to what Josh Giddy and Jonathan Kuminga are making. It makes sense on the surface, since they’re all from the same draft class. However, Teague feels his demands are not fair.

The former Milwaukee Bucks player, on the Club 520 Podcast, compared Thomas’ contract situation to icons like Jamal Crawford and Manu Ginobili. Both were sensational players, no doubt, but made their name as sixth men and were known mainly for their scoring. Teague believes Thomas is in the same boat and, therefore, can’t demand $30 million a year.

“When you get put in that role, you never see just scorers get super paid,” he said. “It’s rare you see that. We think about it like Jamal Crawford, he got paid when he was a starter, but when he got to 6th man of the year, think the most he got was 15-14 million?”

Teague went on to add that, from the outside looking in, players like Crawford and Ginobili seem good enough to make close to $25 million, but the reality is that with the sixth man tag, they simply don’t earn as much as they should.

“14, 15, 16 million? That’s about y’all range,” he said about 6th men, and went on to add that the Nets weren’t disrespecting Thomas in any way with their offer. “They ain’t disrespecting really. I mean, I know he’s averaging 24, but they’re looking more at like you’re doing this on a bad Nets team.”

The Nets are also in no rush to make a contract offer to Thomas, as they haven’t seen any indications that teams are willing to make a trade for him. Per Marc Stein, “Since there are no cap-space teams in circulation to emerge with an offer sheet to Thomas… Brooklyn appears to be in no rush to expedite discussions with Thomas’ representation.”

The Nets are in no rush to finalize the Cam Thomas deal: “Since there are no cap-space teams in circulation to emerge with an offer sheet to Thomas… Brooklyn appears to be in no rush to expedite discussions with Thomas’s representation. Thomas, like Kuminga and Giddey, is said… pic.twitter.com/Wq0E8YSEeJ — The Brooklyn Way (@Jersey2Brooklyn) July 29, 2025

Thomas did have a career year with the Nets, averaging 24 points on 43% from the field, but his weaknesses are still glaring. He’s not as prolific at moving the ball around, and his 3-point shooting has taken a hit, dropping to 34.9% from 36.4% the year before.

Teams could indeed use a scorer of his caliber, but the weaknesses in his game are seemingly putting them off. And the Nets are not in any hurry to give him a bigger deal.