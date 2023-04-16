“We Changed The Math In Service Of Michael Jordan”: Nick Wright’s Defense Of LeBron James Praises His 6 Finals Losses

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the most successful players in NBA history. Four NBA Championships, four Finals MVPs, and four regular season MVPs speak volumes. Not to mention the fact he has been to 10 NBA Finals.

However, it is that last statistic that is highly contested. After all, while has made it to 10 Finals, he has lost six of them. Not exactly something you want from a man who many consider the GOAT. A title he is trying to permanently wrestle away from Michael Jordan.

Unfortunately, the Finals losses are something that is always held over his head. Especially considering that MJ has come out on top in all six of the Finals he has been to. But, Nick Wright believes this is unfair, and has provided a defense that praises King James for his poor record in the Finals.

Nick Wright claims Michael Jordan is the reason LeBron James is looked down upon for his Finals record

Over the course of his career, LeBron James has had the opportunity to become an NBA Champion 10 times. He has been successful on four occasions, giving him a losing record in the Finals of 4-6. A record that is not exactly looked at with favor by the critics.

However, Nick Wright believes that this should not be the case. Rather than critique LeBron for his Finals losses, he claims The King should be praised for his Finals appearances. Something he believes isn’t happening thanks to Michael Jordan.

On his podcast, “What’s Wright?”, the Fox Sports 1 anchor claims that the “math” has been changed to favor His Airness. In particular, he suggests that the narrative is that a player like LeBron would be better off losing early in the Playoffs than making it to the Finals and losing.

“We’ve changed the math on stuff — ‘if you’re not going to win the title you’re better off losing early.’ And that’s all in service of Michael Jordan. If you believe 4-0 in the Finals would be better than 4-6 I’m not sure you understand logic.” — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/cUAfmGO71q — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) April 14, 2023

It is a fair argument from Wright. But one that the larger NBA world will probably not pay much mind to. Nevertheless, regardless of his Finals record, King James will be focused on one thing and one thing only. Winning another title.

LeBron will be hoping to make his 11th Finals appearance and win his 5th championship ring this season

Whether he has six losses or six wins, his record in the Finals will be the furthest thing on LeBron James’ mind. The King will be focused on getting back to the Finals. Where, he can win a fifth ring, bringing himself one step closer to being officially crowned the GOAT.

It won’t be easy though. There are plenty of talented teams the Lakers need to get past, starting with the Grizzlies. But, hopefully for LeBron’s sake it all works out and we get to see him celebrate a fifth championship win.