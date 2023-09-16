16 Months Before Predicting Bronny’s Return From Cardiac Arrest, LeBron James Claimed He ‘Shattered’ The Backboard When Playing 1v1 Against His Son

Ever since Bronny James established himself as a household name in the high school basketball circuit, LeBron James has been eagerly waiting for his elder son to make it to the NBA. On several occasions, Bron has even spoken about his desire to share the hardwood with his children. 16 months ago, LeBron revealed the details of his one-on-one contest with his elder son while answering a fan’s question.

A few weeks ago, Bronny James made headlines after collapsing during practice at the USC Trojans facility. Later, the devastating details of Bronny’s cardiac arrest were revealed. Now that the teenager is expected to make a full recovery, LeBron James has taken it to his social media, to predict his son’s return. Sharing an old clip of his 18-year-old son pulling off a windmill dunk, Bron has claimed that the USC Trojan will soon make his comeback.

LeBron James hilariously revealed the details of his one-on-one contest with Bronny James

Back in 2022, with the Los Angeles Lakers missing out on the playoffs, LeBron James had ample time on his hands to indulge in a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter. One of the many questions Bron received was regarding a one-on-one contest with his son. A fan asked:

“Bronny beat you one-on-one yet? 👀

What was the score last time y’all played?”

LBJ is a pretty competitive player. However, one would naturally assume that one of the best players in the world would take it a bit easy on their child.

As revealed by the four-time MVP, he did play one-on-one with his son. But since he shattered the backboard while in action, their match came to a halt, and wasn’t able to reach a conclusion.

Despite being regarded as a pretty vicious in-game dunker, the King has never shattered an NBA backboard over the course of his 20-year-long career. However, as a school kid, LBJ did break the rim while participating in a scrimmage.

LeBron will hope to complete this pending one-on-one battle with his eldest child when the latter makes it to the NBA.

LeBron hopes to share the NBA locker room with Bronny

The Lakers superstar is set to enter Year 21 and looking stronger than ever before. Playing some of his most dominant basketball at age 38, there are several fans who hope to see LeBron hang around in the league until his son also gets drafted.

The 6ft 9″ forward has often spoken about his wishes of wanting to share the court with his son. In fact, the future Hall-Of-Famer went on to claim that he would represent whichever team that drafts Bronny. With the USC Trojan star being eligible to enter the 2024 NBA draft, we sure do hope that LeBron and Bronny become the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.