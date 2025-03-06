Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant: Brian Windhorst Predicts Timberwolves Will Attempt to Trade for Suns Star During Offseason

Mar 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Following Phoenix’s attempt to trade Kevin Durant at the deadline, the writing is on the wall that the Suns will soon part ways with the superstar. A list of contenders will certainly show interest in the two-time NBA champion. NBA insider Brian Windhorst predicts the Timberwolves will pick up Durant to complement franchise star Anthony Edwards.

Durant and Edwards went head-to-head in the first round of the 2024 playoffs, where Edwards came out the victor. Minnesota is now a shell of that team since trading away Karl-Anthony Towns. Acquiring Durant may be the boost the Wolves needs.

Windhorst made an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss potential scenarios for Durant in the offseason. Although nothing is concrete, he suggests people keep an eye out for the Timberwolves to be buyers for the NBA legend.

“Another small market team to watch, the Minnesota Timberwolves,” Windhorst said. “The Timberwolves tried to pull a crazy trade at the deadline for KD. Look for them to revisit those talks this summer.”

The Timberwolves finished with the third seed in the West in the 2023-24 season and reached their second Western Conference Finals. This season they are the seventh seed and are very likely to miss the postseason.

They attempted to turn this ship around by acquiring Durant at the trade deadline, but those talks fell through. Windhorst believes Minnesota will make another attempt to pair the two stars together this summer.

Durant shut down any trade at the deadline

The Suns had a deal in place to send KD to the Warriors. However, he shut the whole thing down before it became official, being very transparent that about not wanting to be moved midseason.

That leaves the offseason open game for teams to bid on the 15-time All-Star. Durant hasn’t gone on record about the teams he’d prefer to play with, but that hasn’t stopped media figures from discussing which franchises they think would be the best fit.

Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes a reunion with the Thunder is a match made in heaven for Durant. He says KD would be the perfect fit alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC’s young core because he would give the team the experience needed to get over the hump and win a title.

Regardless where Durant goes, he will provide the services of an ultimate competitor. At 36 years old, he still has more than enough in the tank to help lead a team to a deep postseason run.