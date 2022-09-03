Ayesha Curry trolls Stephen Curry by choosing $70 million “Quiet Man” Klay Thompson to sit beside her

Ayesha Curry trolled Stephen Curry by taking the help of his Golden State Warriors shooting buddy Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson is unlike your usual NBA player. He is not your Draymond Green or Pat Beverley or even Stephen Curry for that matter.

Thompson prefers to do things in a different fashion than the modern era of basketball stars. He doesn’t go into the press conference and say breaking news stuff.

In fact, his diss on LeBron is perhaps his most noteworthy media appearance. But yet, he is one of the best in the last decade. Perhaps even one of the top 5 three-point shooters in the history of the game.

Yet, Klay is almost always silent on and off the court and rarely displays any emotions. Whether it is after hitting a game-winning clutch three or a hammer dunk in his first game after two years of recovery, the man never goes overboard.

Even Steve Kerr pointed out this aspect of Klay’s Personality in an interview.

Kerr: “Draymond is always talking, and Klay rarely speaks. Klay just wants to go about his business, does everything sort of below the radar”

GSW coach continued: “When I took the job, everybody told me he hardly ever said anything. He’s got a really dry sense of humor and he kind of picks his spots to show it. He hides a lot of things, I think, but he’s a great person and fun to be around.”

So, when Ayesha took ‘quiet man’ Klay’s help to annoy her husband, the entire NBA community was surprised.

Ayesha Curry picked Klay Thompson to take a dig at Stephen Curry at the ESPYs award

Stephen Curry hosted the 2022 ESPYs after an exceptional season. The greatest shooter of all time won his fourth NBA championship and his first-ever Finals MVP.

He then went on to host the ridiculously famous sports awards ‘ESPYs.’ Well, we can’t say Steph’s performance as the host was as legendary as his on-court shenanigans.

But he had his moments, like the part where he absolutely roasted Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics. However, one moment that stood out, even more, was a promo shoot for the awards.

In the promo, Curry and Ayesha can be seen discussing the seat arrangement for ESPYs. Though, Ayesha was only focused on sorting out the seats for women.

But when Curry pointed that out, Ayesha ridiculed him by making fun of how men always talk but never listen. Read the conversation below.

Curry: “You haven’t mentioned any men so far?” Ayesha: “Oooo no! Who’s going to do all of the talking and none of the listening?” Curry: “I was going to suggest Klay Thompson.” Ayesha: “Oh. I’ll take Klay. He’s quiet.”

Well, at least Steph and Ayesha, along with the entire community, can agree that Thompson is indeed a quiet man.

