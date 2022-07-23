Riley and Ayesha Curry take shots at $2.06 Billion worth California franchise while helping Stephen Curry prepare for the ESPYs

Warriors star Stephen Curry turns to Ayesha Curry and his daughters Riley and Ryan for jokes he can use in the ESPYs

The Golden State Warriors are back to being NBA Champions. Stephen Curry took a team that many capped as a playoff team at max, and took them right to the top of the NBA. The Warriors star had an incredible season, which tested him to the fullest.

Steph started the season right where he left off. He had a huge season, breaking the 3-point record, winning All-Star MVP, becoming the first Western Conference Finals MVP. He then went on to lead the Warriors over the Celtics and win his 4th championship and his first-ever Finals MVP.

However, as Jay Pharoah mentioned, Steph, after being selected as the ESPYs host, has finally made it. The Warriors superstar hosted the coveted awards. Being new at hosting, Curry took help from the people he trusts the most, his family.

Riley and Ayesha Curry hilariously help out Stephen Curry by roasting the Kings

As a first time host for the ESPYs, and being generally new to hosting, Stephen Curry turned to the pros for guidance. He had Kevin Hart and Peyton Manning jump at the chance of guiding him.

Kevin Hart, being himself, wanted Steph to embrace his ‘Petty King’ side, and go after everyone. In fact, he was the one who told Steph to address himself as ‘proud father of the Boston Celtics‘ for his opening.

Peyton Manning told him to do what he had done in the past. Make a joke about Kevin Durant joining a star studded team. However, Steph decided to go with his own team, Ayesha, Riley, and Ryan.

Riley and Ayesha showed no mercy to the Kings, as they came up with this joke:

Ayesha: “Why is the Sacramento Kings arena so hot?”

“It’s because they have no fans.”

