$163 Million Superstar’s Mother Relates To LeBron James’ ‘Can’t Do Anything Normal’ Comments

LeBron James reached superstardom at an incredibly young age. By the time he was a junior in high school at St Vincent-St Mary’s, he was having his games be televised across the nation all while gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated. In interviews as a 16-year-old, he was told that his NBA career would be a disappointment if he didn’t end it as a first ballot Hall-of-Famer.

Despite this, James defied all odds and went on to have a career that surpassed anybody’s expectations of him at the time. This did however, come with a price. ‘The King’ can never truly experience a mundane and simple lifestyle ever again.

LeBron James can never walk into a Foot Locker and browse for shoes, go to Starbucks and get himself a drink, or drive down LA without a hoard of fans following him around for autographs or pictures. This was displayed perfectly in the ‘Last Dance’ docuseries where Michael Jordan claimed nobody would want to live the life he lives.

Also read: “Bring LeBron James To Brooklyn”: Kevin Durant’s Co-Host Asks For Lakers Star To Join Nets

Donovan Mitchell’s mother relates to what LeBron James goes through

Donovan Mitchell has become quite the name ever since making it big with the Utah Jazz. He signed a 5-year rookie extension that is worth $163 million so it’s safe to say that Spida is quite the well known player across the nation and even the world.

So, when Mitchell’s mother saw the ESPN post where LeBron James talks about not being able to do basic things like the ones mentioned above, she sympathized. She took to the comment section and said:

“As a mom of an NBA player, I could only imagine. You’re a role model to many on and off the court. Keep it moving forward. I just prayed for you and your family! God is good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn)

Kwame Brown said something similar about LeBron James

Kwame Brown, who has been labelled a bust by the masses for decades on end, actually went on to say late last month that he believes he was better off being a bust in the NBA. The reasoning behind this mentality of his was precisely what LeBron James said: Brown can do normal things while LeBron can’t.

Also read: “Stop Benching Russell Westbrook In The 4th”: Lakers Players Reportedly Disagree With Lack Of Play For Brodie