190 lbs rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo used to hit the smoothest “Dougies” for the Greece National Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fun factor doesn’t come with many NBA stars. That is why he’s been a fan favorite since his rookie days!

These days NBA stars have a likable demeanor that the legends of yesteryear lacked. Today’s players are friendly and kind. There is a gentleness about them that wasn’t visible in the 80s or 90s.

Back then, NBA players were looked at as menacing, dangerous, in fact. But if you look at players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, you will see that the perception has changed drastically.

One such player is Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak. He may have a mean mug that terrifies opposition defenders but this visage is one that he developed fairly recently.

Early in his career, and especially in his rookie year, he was far more childlike. But that’s understandable since he was a healthy teenager entering the league.

Yet, even today, and despite his merits, he possesses a childlike callow. This behavior is apparent off the court and not on it. And frankly, we enjoy it. So, let’s take a look back at the hilarious dancer that is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo does the “Dougie” for the Greece National Team!

Call it initiation, call it a ritual, but every rookie has to dance or sing when they join a team. Whether it is a franchise or your nation, the traditions stay the same. A young Giannis was subject to it too and safe to say, he did his best.

Giannis hit the “Dougie” real smooth during his rookie days 👀 (via Reddit u/sm_liam)pic.twitter.com/ZgzrvDGdTB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 29, 2022

Guess who was taking that video? None other than former NBA Champion Zaza Pachulia!

Zaza Pachulia films a rookie Giannis doing the dougie 🏀https://t.co/uJ3cgKuIUU — NBA Venge (@nba_venge) August 28, 2022

Boy, that was hard to watch! We’re glad he didn’t choose dancing as a career, basketball suits him much better.

