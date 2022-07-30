Basketball

$190 million worth Klay Thompson’s ‘Bahamas and NBA Champs’ IG post won’t sit well with Kevin Durant, Giannis, and co.

$190 million worth Klay Thompson’s ‘Bahamas and NBA Champs’ IG post won't sit well with Kevin Durant, Giannis, and co.
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"George Russell takes a bit of my glory away"- Lando Norris takes cheeky dig at 24-year old Mercedes superstar after maiden pole position in Hungary
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
$190 million worth Klay Thompson’s ‘Bahamas and NBA Champs’ IG post won't sit well with Kevin Durant, Giannis, and co.
$190 million worth Klay Thompson’s ‘Bahamas and NBA Champs’ IG post won’t sit well with Kevin Durant, Giannis, and co.

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson posts an interesting picture, revealing what he has been…