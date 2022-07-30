$190 million worth Klay Thompson’s ‘Bahamas and NBA Champs’ IG post won’t sit well with Kevin Durant, Giannis, and co.

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson posts an interesting picture, revealing what he has been up to during the offseason

When it comes to stories about coming back from injuries, Klay Thompson may just have the best one now.

The two worst injuries possible in the game of basketball, happening one after another? The misfortune was so thick, you could practically taste its bitterness at that point.

However, the mellow king bided his time. He slowly, but surely improved, whether it be in rehab sessions, in his practice drills, are even during his games in the G League. And then, when he did eventually come back, he started out by dunking on 2 Cavaliers players.

By the end of the season, as we all know, he played a key role in the Warriors winning the 2022 NBA championship, capping off this amazing story. And well, he hasn’t let anyone forget this beautiful ending either.

Recently the man got on Instagram to show off where he is on holiday, right now. And well, let’s just say, certain NBA superstars could be just a tad bit irked after seeing it.

Klay Thompson reminds everyone which team were the 2022 NBA champions

Don’t get us wrong here. This is not us saying it’s Mr. Thompson that has done a thing wrong. Au contraire, it’s his team that won the darn thing. He’s allowed to celebrate in any way he wants to, whether it’s doing a Michael Jackson’s dance with the trophy or… well, this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Klay Thompson (@klaythompson)

We will say players such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would genuinely be happy for the guy, despite the very large letter engraved in the sand. But, someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo? While he’d have no beef with Klay, the fact that the Bucks didn’t repeat as champions is likely to light a fire within him.

What’s more is, the Nuggets, the Grizzlies, and the Mavericks will also likely have their stars fuming at being trampled on by the Splash Brothers and their crew during the postseason.

With all these enemies burning up already, we can’t imagine this post does a single thing to cool them down. And by god, we can’t wait for the fiery rivalries it brings about during this upcoming season.

