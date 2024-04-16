1x NBA Champ Explains How Kevin Durant’s Suns Beating Timberwolves Would Be an Upset

Except for the seventh and eighth seeds, the 2024 NBA playoff picture is set, and the first round will serve some tantalizing battles, including the Phoenix Suns taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns narrowly edged out the New Orleans Pelicans to finish sixth in the Western Conference standings and avoid the play-in tournament. The Timberwolves finished one game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets and had to be content with third place.

While Minnesota had a better regular season than Phoenix and was more consistent throughout the campaign, many believe the Timberwolves are the underdogs in this series. Retired NBA star Jeff Teague and the Club 520 Podcast crew debated the subject and co-host Bishop claimed he expects the Suns to beat the Timberwolves due to their superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Teague disagreed and said,

“Timberwolves been playing great. [The Suns beating them in a playoff series] is an upset. They’ve been one of the best teams in the league.”

Bishop refused to budge from the point that the Suns are more talented. On paper, the Suns’ firepower vastly outmatches the Timberwolves’ arsenal. However, as Teague pointed out, Minnesota has been more consistent and played better this season, especially on the defensive end, where have given up only 106.5 points per game, the fewest in the league.

The Timberwolves are deservedly the favorites to win this series, but the Suns are no slouches and can easily score an upset win in the first round.

The Timberwolves’ horrendous record against the Phoenix Suns

While the Timberwolves have earned the right to be the favorites in their first-round series against the Suns, the head-to-head record between the two teams suggests Phoenix would be fairly confident about their chances. Minnesota lost all three regular-season games against their first-round opponents. They’ve lost four straight against the Suns and have won only two of their last 15 games against them.

While history favors the Suns, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is confident in his team’s ability to turn the tides in the playoffs. Following Minnesota’s final regular season game, he told reporters,

“[We have to] figure out a way to beat Phoenix, because we ain’t been able to do it. So that’s the mindset… They won three games in the regular season, regular season over with now. We got the postseason, so we’ll be ready to go.”

The Timberwolves have a week to figure out the optimal strategy to beat the Suns and end the franchise’s 20-year for a playoff series win.