“Shaq Getting All Pissy When an 18 Y/o Crosses Him”: Shaquille O’Neal Argues with Fans, 17 Years After His Exchange with Lakers’ Andrew Bynum

Shaquille O’Neal‘s stints in the Hip-Hop industry and Hollywood during his NBA career have often prompted a narrative that the Big Diesel wasn’t as invested in the game as some of the other all-time greats, like his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant. However, Shaq has dismantled this discourse time and again with his obsession with preserving his legacy post-retirement. In fact, the big man has often indulged in heated debates on air and on social media platforms to defend his enduring career in the league. Shaq once again got entangled in a back-and-forth with fans, 17 years after his infamous showdown with then-Lakers rookie Andrew Bynum.

Shaquille O’Neal left the Lakers in 2004 after his feud with Kobe Bryant threatened an internal rift within the organization. LA’s front office chose to build around a much younger talent in Bryant, trading Shaq to South Beach. Therefore, it was pretty natural for the three-time Finals MVP to play with an extra spring in his step during Miami’s road games in Los Angeles. Such a showing from the Big Diesel transpired in a heated altercation with Andrew Bynum in 2006.

Shaquille O’Neal argues with fan regarding his resurfaced battle with Andrew Bynum

NBA on ESPN’s Instagram handle recently shared a clip from the Miami Heat’s January 2006 encounter against the Lakers. The clip showcases a showdown between Shaquille O’Neal and Andrew Bynum, that would soon escalate into a physical altercation. Shaq kickstarted the duel by posterizing Bynum with a resounding slam dunk.

In response, Bynum would rush to the other end and throw one down himself. Following his dunk, the 18-year-old rookie would crash into the Diesel on his way back, trying to shove Shaq out of his way. Angered by the disrespect, the four-time NBA Champion would throw an elbow at Bynum, prompting both team’s players to immediately intervene the impending skirmish between the two.

In the comment section of the resurfaced clip, Shaq recently wrote “howd that work out for him“, probably responding to the caption of the post, “Shaq and Andrew Bynum got heated after this sequence 👀” However, a fan would proceed to instigate a battle of words with the big fella, replying underneath, “Shaq getting all pissy when an 18-year-old crosses him up in the post is so priceless[laughing emoji].”

Shaq couldn’t let the snide remark pass. The 51-year-old responded to the fan’s comment, writing, “and you we’re at home@watching even more priceless.”

Kevin Durant is well-known for arguing with fans on social media platforms. However, Shaq has shown in the past that he can get petty as well if fans call him out on the Internet.

Shaq argued with fan regarding Wilt Chamberlain verdict

Shaq has been posting hypothetical matchups between all-time great players on his Instagram page during the offseason to trigger healthy debate among his followers. However, he is not above arguing with fans who tend to question his greatness.

In fact, the big man shut down one fan’s argument quickly after they compared him with Wilt Chamberlain, “nobody played like me stop it.” Shaq doesn’t mind getting petty when it comes to his legacy in the league.