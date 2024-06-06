Charles Barkley Cave Shake: How Did Chuck’s $250000 Investment Pan Out?

Apr 6, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Charles Barkley reacts in the second half in the semifinals of the 2019 men’s Final Four between the Virginia Cavaliers and Auburn Tigers at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Current and former NBA players are always looking out for investment opportunities to ensure they keep churning money even after they bid adieu to basketball. Shaquille O’Neal is surely among one of them. The Hall of Famer’s net worth has surpassed $400 million due to his incredible investment portfolio. His partner on TNT, Charles Barkley, hasn’t been as active in investing his wealth but made a peculiar investment in 2018.

The former Phoenix Suns superstar was a guest on Shark Tank and was persuaded to spend $250,000 on a company called Cave Shakes that sold vegan milkshakes.

Entrepreneurs Holly Heath, and Billie Cavallaro pitched their gluten-free and dairy-free milkshake brand to the sharks, including Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban, seeking $250,000 for a 10% stake in the company.

While the rest of the crew bowed out of the running, Barkley stuck around and offered $250,000 for a 20% stake. The entrepreneur duo made a counteroffer of 14% equity for $250,000, which the Hall of Famer laughed off but kept his initial offer on the table.

Cuban and the other sharks questioned Barkley’s motive and he admitted it was an emotional decision. He said that he had struggled with weight issues since retiring and was intrigued by the product as it would help people get in shape.

After some bargaining, Heath and Cavallaro eventually caved and gave Barkley a 20% stake in Cave Shakes. Six years since the deal, the company is still afloat but has made some changes.

Was Charles Barkley’s investment in Cave Shake a shrewd one or a waste of money?

Soon after Barkley invested $250,000 in Cave Shake, the company rebranded and named itself Space Shake. The brand hasn’t been a game-changer product nor has it been a dud and a waste of money for the Hall of Famer.

The company is steady and is still led by Holly Heath and Billie Cavallaro. Since the brand isn’t publicly traded nor are its books open to the public, it is unclear just how profitable the business is or how much Barkley’s $250,000 investment has grown.

However, given that the brand has a good presence in its home state of California, it’s safe to assume that Chuck’s stake hasn’t devalued.

His emotional decision to invest in the company may not have yielded massive growth in his personal wealth, but it showcased that he has a big heart and is willing to invest in people passionate about their dreams.