“I pulled a gun on my teammates for hazing me; lots of NBA players do”: Gilbert Arenas dishes on the shocking nonchalance NBA players had with bringing guns to practice

Gilbert Arenas claims that not only did he pull a gun on his teammates before, but other NBA players were also doing the same in some capacity.

Gilbert Arenas had a 3-year stretch from the 2005 NBA season to the 2007 season with the Washington Wizards where he was definitively one of the best scoring guards in the entire league. In these three seasons, he would make 3 straight All-Stars and lead the Wizards to the Playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Washington DC representatives, they would run into a budding LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers, losing to them three years in a row in the first round. Apart from the fact that Gilbert Arenas and his squad could not outsmart James (as admitted by Arenas himself), there was an obvious lack of chemistry.

As even the most cavalier NBA fan would recall, Arenas and teammate, Javaris Crittenton, would pull guns on one another in the locker room, with the latter’s being loaded.

The confrontation stemmed from a heated game of cards on a team flight where Crittenton felt as though he was wronged by Gil.

Gilbert Arenas on other players pulling guns in locker rooms.

Gilbert Arenas has been opening up, once again, about the famed encounter he had with Crittenton in the Wizards locker room to several installments on VladTV. In a particular segment, he admits that NBA players would actually come to the arena, stash their valuables, including guns, in their lockers, and then hit the club.

He claims that this was more common than most people realize and that they would do so to avoid getting caught by police who would be present in a higher density around clubs in the downtown area.

He would go on to recount the time in his rookie season where he was hazed by tying him up and throwing him in a bucket. According to ‘Hibachi’, he pulled a gun on these teammates of his but later corrected himself and claimed he only went back home to get a gun.