23 Months After Earning Michael Jordan’s Hall of Fame Nod, Stephen Curry Speaks Out on His Reluctance Toward Legacy Discussions

In a recent interview with Ahmad Rashad for NBA Rewind, Stephen Curry seemed reluctant to talk about his legacy in the NBA hardwood. The Warriors’ star point guard has won four NBA titles and two regular season MVPs over the years in the league. However, when asked about the legacy he would be leaving, the ‘baby-faced assassin’ believes he still has a lot of game left in him. Steph claimed this 23 months after Michael Jordan personally gave him the nod for being a future Hall of Fame contender.

Back in 2019, His Airness claimed that Steph Curry wasn’t yet ready to be proclaimed as a future ‘Hall of Fame’ contender. However, two years later when Steph met MJ at the Ryder Cup tournament, Jordan seemed to have changed his mind. Curry earned MJ’s nod as being a future first-ballot Hall of Fame contender after he retires following his illustrious career.

Stephen Curry reveals his hesitance in talking about his legacy in the NBA

While interviewing Stephen Curry, Ahmad Rashad brought up an interesting topic about every player’s legacy. Currently, sports media is creating a trend of talking about a player’s legacy, after that player has played the sport for a few years. The media is unwilling to wait until the player’s retirement, which is the best time to talk about their achievements and accomplishments in their field. Adding further to Rashad’s comments, Stephen Curry said:

“I feel like the challenge of every season is different. You have a specific adrenaline with each season you play on. And I obviously been with the Warriors my entire career. Even in these last four years, the dynamics in our team, the roster, the introduction to these young guys that we have, every year is a different challenge in and out itself. You lock in on that, and your personal journey of trying to just be there, add something to your game, become more efficient, and whatever goals you realize in this time for yourself, you get so contained, it’s just kind of ingrained with what that is for you. There is nothing else that matters outside of it. Once you do stuff like that, all of the other stuff creep in.”

If we were to understand Steph’s words, every season seems like a new journey for him. And with each forthcoming season, he and the Warriors are ready to take up the challenges and build further towards their legacy. Since his draft into the league in 2009, Curry has been one of the most influential players in the 21st century. Thanks to him, the idea of shooting jump shots and three-pointers has seen a whole new upheaval lately. Being one of the best shooters in the league, Curry surely has left at least some legacy for young players and rookies aspiring to make their mark in the league.

Stephen Curry revealed the truth behind his 5/5 full-court shots from December 2022

Back in December 2022, a video of Stephen Curry shooting full-court shots shocked everybody who watched the clip. As shared by Sports Illustrated, Curry was seen making five of five shots from full court.

This was quite an unprecedented phenomenon from the Chef, with many even questioning its legitimacy. But as Steph recently revealed to Ahmad Rashad, this viral clip was in fact, an edited video.

When Rashad asked if there was CGI involved in editing, Curry gleefully replied saying he did make 40% of his shots, hitting two out of the five full-court shots. Though several on the internet doubted the legitimacy of the clip, the fact that several fans fell for this edited video proves Curry’s reputation as one of the best shooters in the NBA.