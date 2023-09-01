24 Years After ‘Humiliating’ Knicks Great With A Poster, 325Lb Shaquille O’Neal Shows Off His Patented ‘Black Tornado’ Move

Shaquille O’Neal has been one of the most dominant players to ever suit up on a basketball court. Weighing around the 325-pound mark, O’Neal would command over both sides of the paint. While it was nearly impossible to score over him, guarding the 7-foot beast was a nightmare matchup for any defender. A skillful player with a number of post moves in his arsenal, yet the Black Tornado was Shaq’s go-to play.

Over the span of his illustrious career, the Los Angeles Lakers legend lodged 2,626 dunks. Of course, there have been numerous notable ones. However, O’Neal’s dunk on Chris Dudley from 1999, 24 years ago, clash between the Lakers and Knicks has to be the most memorable and disrespectful one of all time. As if putting Dudley on a poster wasn’t enough, the Big Aristotle proceeded to shove the Knicks Center on the ground.

Shaquille O’Neal reminds everyone of his iconic “Black Tornado” move

An avid social media user, Shaquille O’Neal took to his Instagram to remind everyone of the “Black Tornado” move that he would use during his playing days. As seen in @shaqwithme’s reel, the multiple-time All-Star would post up on a defender, spin around him using his elbow for more space creation, and finish at the rim.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1697479896614719694?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shaq has used the “Black Tornado” move, also known as the drop-step, in several instances. Some of the best defenders in NBA history have fallen prey to this move. The likes of David Robinson, Karl Malone, Arvydas Sabonis, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett, among several others, haven’t been able to stop Shaq.

Apart from being extremely commanding in the post, Shaq had pretty good control with the ball in his hands. For a Center, O’Neal was well-equipped with good enough ball-handling skills to run the full lengths of the court.

Kenny Smith displayed faith in 51-year-old Shaq to suit up in the NBA

Shaquille O’Neal was an unstoppable force. Over a distinguished 19-year career, Shaq averaged 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Even in his late 30s, some of the best defenders couldn’t prevent the Diesel from going on a scoring rampage.

Had it not been for his lingering injuries, several analysts believe that “Superman” could’ve easily lasted in the league for a couple of years more. Kenny Smith displayed faith in his Inside the NBA co-host. According to The Jet, before Shaq underwent hip surgery, the 51-year-old could’ve very easily played in the league.