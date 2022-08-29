$25 million Luka Doncic smoked cigarettes, played cards, and drank Coke before his FIBA World Cup Qualifier against Germany

Luka Doncic lived lavishly prior to playing Germany at the World Cup Qualifier, smoking ciggies and playing cards with his teammates.

Luka Doncic has strutted through the NBA these past 4 years as one of the best players in the league. In less than half a decade, Luka has already established himself as someone who will be considered to be a part of the Hall-of-Fame regardless of what happens next with him and his Dallas Mavericks.

With the Mavs making it to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, Doncic and company sit pretty as a dark horse contender going into the 2023 NBA season, despite losing Jalen Brunson. While the Mavericks are off worrying about how to surround their generational European superstar with more talent, he’s living his best life in international play.

Luka Doncic grew up playing in Europe, starting his professional career with Real Madrid in the 2014-15 season. He’s come a long way since then, even acquiring a solid $25 million net worth.

He would go on to represent his home country of Slovenia in the 2020 Summer Olympics, averaging 23.8 points in near 33 minutes of play. Now, he’s once again donned the blue and white to lead Slovenia through the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

Luka Doncic lounged around prior to his game against Germany.

The legend of ‘Hookah Doncic’ lives on as he seemed to be having quite a fun time prior to his WC Qualifier game against Dennis Schroder and Germany. According to sueddeutsche.de (the source is typed out in German), Luka Doncic smoked ciggies, drank Coke, and played cards before playing the game.

Luka was Slovenia’s leading scorer with 23 points while his mentor, Goran Dragic, poured in 9 points of his own in a Slovenian loss. Dennis was quiet in the first half but rained in 17 second half points to beat Slovenia quite handily along with help from Johannes Voigtmann, 90-71.

While the game was quite the entertaining one, the internet continues to buzz about Luka’s pre-game antics, remarking just how chill the Slovenian is regardless of the stakes. Comparing him to Larry Bird just because they’re white makes no sense but he has shown shades of Larry Legend by playing cards right before a game.

