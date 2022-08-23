Basketball

2x MVP Nikola Jokic found it tough to stop former Warriors point guard who now plays in Italian League

2x MVP Nikola Jokic found it tough to stop former Warriors point guard who now plays in Italian League
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
$60M net worth Draymond Green's NSFW advice for players wanting to make the NBA
Next Article
"I can’t do this anymore" - WWE Veteran recalls his backstage conversation with Triple H and Vince McMahon
NBA Latest Post
6ft 5 Tyler Herro embarrasses kid with filthy crossover
6ft 5 Tyler Herro embarrasses kid with filthy crossover

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro sends NBA Twitter into a tizzy as he puts a…