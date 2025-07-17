2x NBA Champion Convinced Pat Riley Is Not Done Making Moves After Norman Powell Trade

The Miami Heat’s recent trade for Norman Powell has brought new attention to Pat Riley’s offseason strategy, but not everyone believes it’s enough. Powell was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal that saw Miami send out Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 second-round pick. But what is Miami’s game here?

On paper, it’s a solid move. Powell brings scoring, shooting, and playoff experience. He averaged 21.8 points per game last season while shooting over 41% from deep. That said, for a franchise chasing titles, it’s only a small step forward.

Former Heat forward and two-time champion Mike Miller doesn’t believe this trade alone puts Miami back in the championship conversation. In his view, the Powell addition is more of a depth play than a statement to the rest of the league that they’re coming for the chip. He sees it as a setup move, not the final one. That’s why Miller is convinced Riley isn’t done yet.

The Heat have room to maneuver, and their front office isn’t shy about making big swings. Miller said, “I still don’t believe it moves the needle for the championship. You know what I do know? Coach Riley’s not done.” That’s evident from how Miami has approached the trade market in recent years.

They’ve been linked to major names like Kevin Durant and others. But despite being in the conversation, they never pulled the trigger. Riley has often walked the fine line between maintaining flexibility and chasing stars, and so far, he’s opted for smaller upgrades over blockbuster deals.

Jimmy Butler left earlier this February, and since then, the Heat have needed to reshape their core. Powell fills a scoring gap, but he doesn’t replace a franchise player. Miller’s comments reflect a broader understanding of how Riley operates. He is rarely satisfied and is always plotting the next move. With a roster that still lacks a clear No. 1 option and postseason depth, more changes are likely.

The Heat now have a valuable expiring contract in Powell and didn’t give up key long-term assets to get him. That keeps them in play for a bigger deal if the right opportunity comes. The Powell trade may be the beginning of a broader plan to reposition the Heat as serious contenders in the East.