“Jayson Tatum Had to Put Deuce to Sleep”: Ja Morant Reveals the Hilarious Free-throw Interaction the Duo Had Late in the Celtics-Grizzlies Clash

After handing the New York Knicks a huge 133-118 loss at the MSG, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics suited up to play the Memphis Grizzlies as their final clash of the 2-game road trip. The Cs, who were on a 2-game win streak, took on Ja Morant and co., who came off 3 consecutive wins, to produce one entertaining thriller of a contest.

An action-packed bout witnessed several notable performances. JT managed to record 39 points on 48% shooting and a game-high box plus-minus of +15. His counterpart Jaylen Brown put up a 21-point, 9-rebound near-double-double performance.

For the younger Memphis squad, Morant erupted for a 30/8/9 near triple-double outing. Whereas, Desmond Bane and Dillion Brooks combined for a solid 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists performance.

A clash that saw a total of 4 lead changes and 4 ties, ended with the Celtics extending their winning streak, grabbing a 109-106 victory.

Jayson Tatum gives Ja Morant a hilarious response while trash talking

Joe Mazzulla’s boys had a solid 11-point lead with a little more than 3 minutes to go in the game, before Brooks, Bane, and Morant hit a couple of huge shots to cut the lead down to 1 point with 2.9 seconds remaining in the 4th period.

With 2.2 seconds remaining, Boston’s JT was sent to the free-throw line. During his trip to the charity stripe, who was 10-14 before the attempts, Ja had a few words of discouragement for the former Duke Blue Devil. And according to Morant, the All-Star forward had a hilarious reply before knocking down the clutch free-throws.

In the postgame interview, the Memphis guard disclosed:

“I was trying to talk him into missing free throws late, he told me that he had to make it back home to put Deuce to sleep.”

Ja Morant on Jayson Tatum: “I was trying to talk him into missing free throws late, he told me that he had to make it back home to put Deuce to sleep” pic.twitter.com/4d2cC6U63B — dave (@nbadaves) November 8, 2022

Jayson Tatum’s perfect start to the 2022-2023 season

Sitting behind the 9-1 Bucks and 8-2 Cavaliers are the Boston Celtics sharing an impressive 7-3 record with the Hawks. While several people are responsible for Boston’s spectacular start to this nascent season, JT is to be credited majorly.

The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging a magnificent 31.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4 assists in the first 10 games of the campaign. With 312 points scored in the first 10 games of the clash, the 3-time All-Star has even broken Sam Jones’ long-standing record.

Going ahead, the Cs will fly back to Boston and prepare to play the Pistons and the Nuggets for their 2-game homestand.

