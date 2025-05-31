2x NBA Champion Opens Up on Kevin Durant’s Next Team, Picks Thunder Fit Over Warriors Return

Kevin Durant’s future remains one of the NBA’s biggest talking points, and with the Suns flaming out once again, the speculation is only getting louder. The idea of him leaving Phoenix isn’t far-fetched anymore. His body language throughout the season told a story of disconnect, and after the playoff dream ended, everyone’s lining up with takes on where he should go next.

While some fans have been holding out hope for a Warriors reunion, former Miami Heat guard and two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers believes Durant is better off going back to Oklahoma City.

Chalmers joined Shannon Sharpe on Nightcap, where he explained his reasoning. He didn’t mince words, he said the Warriors don’t have enough, even if they bring KD back. From Chalmers’ perspective, Golden State lacks another playmaker who can consistently create looks for Durant.

The system might still be elite in movement and spacing, but it’s not the same machine that Durant joined in 2016. Chalmers also added that Jimmy Butler, who Shannon Sharpe would trade for KD, is a better fit in Golden State.

When the conversation shifted to a potential OKC return, Chalmers sounded more enthusiastic. He discussed how Durant could transition into a secondary role offensively, focusing more on being a shooter and floor spacer, while allowing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to continue controlling the tempo. He said, “If I’m KD, I’d look at the OKC situation…I’m like, yeah, I’d go there and be spot up shooter like Shai do.”

At OKC, Durant wouldn’t need to dominate the ball, he’d just need to elevate what’s already there. That idea isn’t as wild as it once was. Several analysts and former players have floated the possibility of Durant finishing his career where it all began.

Paul Pierce urged Kevin Durant to go to OKC

For Durant, the days of carrying a franchise are winding down. He’s still a lethal scorer, but he needs a system and teammates that allow him to do what he does best, without asking him to do everything. In OKC, that scenario makes a lot more sense than trying to recreate the magic in Golden State.

The emotional arc would be hard to ignore, too. Durant returning to the Thunder nearly a decade after his controversial departure would be the ultimate full-circle moment. Expressing a similar sentiment on TICKET & THE TRUTH, Paul Pierce urged the 15-time All-Star to consider rejoining the team that drafted him.

Pierce said, “He should go home to OKC. If OKC don’t get over the top this year, I don’t think they should mortgage their future, but they got enough assets as far as draft picks.”

With each passing day, the buzz around KD’s departure from Phoenix is getting stronger. And based on the options lined up for him, OKC seems like the right choice for the 36-year-old.