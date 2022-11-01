Is Paolo Banchero Playing Tonight Vs OKC Thunder? Magic Release Injury Report For the 19-year-old Rookie

Oct 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Orlando Magic are not doing justice to his prolific start to the season, Paolo Banchero is quietly living up to the expectations we have from a #1 pick.

The 6’10 forward is averaging 22.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and a block per game in the seven games thus far.

However, much like any other team that has tanked in the previous season, the Magic cannot all of a sudden start winning after acquiring a player that has the potential of becoming somebody like LeBron James. Even Cleveland Cavaliers took a couple of years after acquiring the greatest prodigy of all time.

But can Banchero drag his injury-riddled team a victory against the like-for-like young and budding team from Oklahoma City?

Paolo Banchero is expected to play against OKC Thunder

Unlike Magic, the Thunder aren’t looking like a lottery team whatsoever. And tonight they take on Paolo’s team looking to get a winning record.

Having scored under 20 points for the first time in his 7-game NBA career on Sunday, in a 114-105 loss against the Mavericks, the Italian will be expected to play as he is not among the injured.

Whatever happens in this game or to Magic’s 2022-23 season overall, this team is going to a competing team in no time irrespective of the fact that they get Victor Wembanyama in 2023 or not.

If they do tank and successfully get him or any other sensational player from the draft, that team would instantly become a title contender from the East for the first time in more than a decade.

