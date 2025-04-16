“He Should Go Home”: Paul Pierce Predicts Kevin Durant’s Top Trade Destination While Ignoring LeBron James Rumors

Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Suns’ disappointing 2024-25 NBA season will lead to a major roster overhaul. The team already let go of head coach Mike Budenholzer. Their next move will most likely be trading away superstar Kevin Durant. Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes a reunion with a former team will be the best option for the two-time champion.

Durant’s tenure in Phoenix didn’t go as the 15-time All-Star had planned. In his 2 1/2 seasons with the team, the Suns made the playoffs twice. Their last two seasons were extremely disappointing.

Entering the 2023-24 season, the Suns were looked at as potential title contenders. They finished as the sixth seed and lost embarrassingly to the Timberwolves in four games. Despite making key roster changes, they failed to reach the Play-In entirely this season.

The writing is on the wall that Durant’s future in the NBA will be on another team. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce took to TICKET & THE TRUTH to discuss KD’s future. Pierce boldly predicts a return to Oklahoma City as the perfect destination for the “Slim Reaper.”

“He should go home to OKC,” Pierce said. “If OKC don’t get over the top this year, I don’t think they should mortgage their future, but they got enough assets as far as draft picks.”

Pierce recognizes that Washington is Durant’s hometown, but Oklahoma City is historically his NBA home. The Hall-of-Fame forward ignored rumors suggesting Durant and LeBron James could potentially team up. He believes the Thunder is the perfect place for KD to conclude his career.

Similar to LeBron’s relationship with the Cavaliers, Durant isn’t revered by Thunder fans. Many still haven’t forgiven him for leaving the team to join the Warriors. Pierce believes this could be the resolution that both parties need. However, this move depends on the Thunder winning the title this season.

ESPN insider Shams Charania recently provided an update regarding Durant’s future with the Suns.

Suns and Durant are trying to find a new team

Phoenix’s decision to move on will require Durant’s involvement. Shams revealed on NBA Today that the organization is working closely with KD to find him a new home.

“I’m told the Suns and Durant, as well as his business partner Rich Kleiman, will be working together on his next trade home,” Charania said. “But a lot of that will be determined by the playoffs.”

Reporting for NBA Today on the futures of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and the Suns after Mike Budenholzer became the third coach fired in three years: pic.twitter.com/m4FfW3K7wI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2025

Both parties will remain patient as they take their next steps. Shams confirms that the playoffs will be the deciding factor on finding Durant a new home. Certain teams may enter the Durant sweepstakes due to an early out or add their name after an unexpected run.

Time will tell where Durant ends up, but one thing is for certain is that he has played his last game for the Suns.