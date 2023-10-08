“$3 Bill ‘Cause He Faking It”: Month After Lonzo Ball’s Public Beef, Father LaVar Declares Dislike For Stephen A. Smith

LaVar Ball’s recent interview with Vlad TV left a range of victims, with him aiming comments at multiple NBA coaches and analysts. One of them was none other than Stephen A. Smith, who recently had a rather public feud with Lonzo Ball. Smith had initially reported that Ball could not get up after sitting down on a chair. This led to a video response from Lonzo, who proved him wrong, quite literally.

Smith responded by claiming that it was obvious he meant Lonzo was not fit enough to start games in the NBA. Regardless, while Smith has claimed in the past that he likes LaVar, LaVar refused. He claimed that Smith may say that he likes him, but his comments in the past do not back that up. He started the rant by comparing Stephen A. Smith to a fake $3 bill.

LaVar Ball calls Stephen A. Smith a $3 bill

LaVar claimed that Smith had been guilty of being pretentious in front of him. He suggested that while the analyst has mentioned his like for him, Smith has always been lying.

Ball referenced some of Smith’s past comments about him and his sons as proof. The Vlad TV host seemingly agreed, and revealed that Smith had once given him a pretentious response as well. LaVar compared Smith to a mundane employee, claiming that people who go against him eventually end up being fired:

“I call him Rudy Poop. I call him Stephen Smith the $3 bill. Coz he’s fake and I don’t know what people think I like him, I don’t like him. He thinks I like him, I be like, no, he talks crazy, and then he says, ‘I like the father.’ No, I don’t think that’s true.’ You are the last one at some point they are gonna fire you because a lot of people who talk trash about me. Like I told them, ‘you are employees, Everybody who came at me, you ain’t that no more.”

LaVar might have had a point in his comments. That said, he started off by using the term “Rudy Poop” and compared him to a $3 bill. Needless to say, considering the nature of the insults, Smith might not ever claim again that he is fond of LaVar Ball again.

Lonzo Ball claimed Stephen Smith exaggerated injury concerns

Lonzo has been injured since last season and is understood to be preparing himself for a return. Smith had initially claimed that he was not even fit enough to sit down and get up from a chair.

This led to a hilarious video from Lonzo, who was seen sitting and getting up multiple times on a poolside chair. However, Smith soon responded, claiming that while he might have reported the matter vaguely.

However, he was simply talking about Lonzo’s ability to play in the NBA. Smith claimed that while he may be able to get up from a chair, that does not mean that he is healthy enough to return to his former best.