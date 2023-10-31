“James Harden Ain’t Running Around”: Stephen A. Smith Believes Russell Westbrook Won’t Be a Good Match with the Beard

January 15, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Russell Westbrook 0 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends against James Harden 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers during their NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game on Sunday January 15, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. /PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20230115_zaa_p124_053 Copyright: xJAVIERxROJASx

A new stage, once again, awaits James Harden to showcase his skills after his recent controversy with the Philadelphia 76ers management. The new Clippers guard is once again set to team up with Russell Westbrook after their 2019-20 stint with the Houston Rockets. However, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith didn’t seem to be convinced about the pairing in the recent episode of ‘First Take’ for a simple reason.

Both Westbrook and Harden have faced a lot of flak for their recent struggles in the league. On one hand, the 2017 MVP left the Lakers squad amidst alleged ‘toxic behavior’ in the locker room and his fallout with the Lakers HC Darwin Ham. Westbrook’s poor shooting form prompted a lot of criticism from different circles.

On the other hand, Harden had a controversial to and fro with the Philadelphia 76ers President Daryl Morey this summer. This coupled with the 2018 MVP’s poor performances in the past few postseasons have raised concerns about him.

There is no question that both players are good ball-dominant guards. However, Smith’s concern lies in how well this situation will work out on the court for the team.

Smith aptly pointed out, “With the Clippers he [Harden] knows he has to be the dude that led the league in assists last year”, but Westbrook, himself, plays as a primary ball-handler because “he isn’t an off-the-board dude who runs around looking for a shot and spotting 3s, that’s not his game.”

Adding to this, Smith further pointed out that Westbrook plays best when he is the aggressor with the ball. According to him,

“James Harden ain’t running around picks and screens and everything, looking to get the ball to catch and shoot. That ain’t his thing. They both want the ball. Russell Westbrook is averaging 30 minutes a game, James Harden comes. Is his minutes are gonna be compromised?”

Smith’s concerns are not far-fetched. Ty Lue will have to figure out how to play both guards without offending Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who might not be primary ball-handlers but will demand the ball as well. While Westbrook has already been in a similar situation with the Lakers, he might not be in the mood for a deja vu. On the other hand, Harden’s impact on the court has also deteriorated in the past few seasons. This also highlights the question whether either one of the two is suited as the primary ball-handler of a Championship-caliber team.

Smith’s concerns about James Harden could be valid

After the recent struggles with his former team, Harden might be looking for a place to settle to have a championship run. However, the tussle for the ball with Westbrook, as Smith rightly analyzed, might be a complete party spoiler for Harden.

Last year, Westbrook was in a similar situation when he had to take a back seat in a squad led by King James. He was not able to play like a primary ball-handler, which greatly affected his performance, ultimately leading to his exit from the team.

The Beard is also an excellent ball-handler and as Smith describes he has led the league with 10.3 assists per game last year. However, his output will be a concern, especially once the playoffs begin.

While both the guards are looking forward to their first championship, it will be interesting to note how Ty Lue comes up with a balanced situation for the future of the team, going forward in the season.