“3 People Gonna Get Blamed: Doc, You And Giannis”: Damian Lillard Receives A Stern Warning From Shaquille O’Neal Amidst The Bucks’ Struggles

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard had an outstanding time during the 2024 All-Star Weekend. The veteran guard successfully defended his 3-Point Contest crown and won the All-Star Game MVP award for his 39-point performance in the East’s 211-186 win.

After the All-Star festivities were in the rearview mirror, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal gave Lillard a reality check about the Bucks’ season during the post-game show on TNT. He said,

“You and Giannis, you’re being too nice. When it’s all said and done and [if] it don’t work out, three people are gonna get blamed: Doc, you and Giannis. So you and Giannis gotta make sure the troops get it done. There’s no reason with Doc being there that you should be 3-7.”

The Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin despite a 30-13 start to the season, citing his lack of connection with the roster as the reason. They hired former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers to steady the ship, but they’ve gotten worse since he took over. They are 3-7 in ten games under his tutelage and have slipped well behind the Boston Celtics in the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Lillard’s form has declined sharply in Rivers’ regime. He’s averaging 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.1% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc.

O’Neal is spot on. Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are responsible for carrying the Bucks’ championship aspirations. The duo needs to lead by example and demand more from their teammates to ensure they get out of their recent slump in form and play up to their potential. If the Bucks fail to make a deep run in the playoffs, Lillard and Antetokounmpo will bear the brunt of the criticism for Milwaukee’s failure.

Giannis Antetokounmpo admits to being drained as Bucks struggle

The All-Star weekend provided a much-needed break away from the chaos in Milwaukee for Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP did not shy away from admitting that the Bucks’ volatility over the last six months has been taxing.

The Bucks fired head coach Mike Budenholzer after an embarrassing first-round series loss to the Miami Heat in the 2023 playoffs. They replaced him with rookie head coach Adrian Griffin, who lasted only 43 games and handed the reigns to interim head coach Joe Prunty for three games before Rivers took over.

Antetokounmpo voiced his frustration about the Bucks’ chaotic coaching situation during his media availability on Saturday. He said,

“It’s hard. [Doc Rivers] is my fourth coach in the span of six months… Different philosophy, different gameplan. It’s hard. It’s draining.”

The Bucks’ last outing before the All-Star was an embarrassing loss to an injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies team.

After the game, Rivers called out Bucks players for their lack of commitment and claimed some were already looking forward to the week-long break. He said,

“We had some guys here, we had some guys in Cabo.”

The Bucks have four days to recuperate before their season resumes on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rivers, Lillard, and Antetokounmpo have until then to forge a plan for the rest of the season. If they fail to come up with something good, Shaquille O’Neal’s premonition will come true.