“Ben Simmons is Gonna Have a Great Year”: Draymond Green Shares Success Mantra with Nets guard

Warriors point forward Draymond Green offers advice to Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, telling the Nets guard not to pay too much heed to others.

One of the most highly anticipated returns of the year, Ben Simmons had everyone’s attention, donning the Nets uniform for the first time in a preseason game against his former team Sixers. The former ROTY, who was on the floor for 19-minutes, did dish out some highlight plays.

Ben Simmons’ debut with the Nets 6 Points

5 Assists

4 Rebounds

3/6 Shooting

0/2 Free Throws

In 19 Minutes

While trips to the free throw line continued to be an Achilles heel for Simmons, his ability to pass and run the offense keeps us impressed. The 6ft 11′ guard who returned to the hardwood for the first time in 470-days dunked his first bucket via an assist by Kyrie Irving.

BEN SIMMONS IS BACK

There is no doubt that Simmons is going to be on the radar of everyone in the upcoming season, given his controversial exit from Philadelphia. One of the biggest questions being if the 26-year-old has developed a jumper, courtesy of the 2021 playoffs.

As many analysts, fans, and veterans continue to advise Simmons to develop a jump shot, four-time champion Draymond Green has a different take on the subject.

“You’re Ben Simmons for a reason”: Draymond Green offers advice to Aussie native.

Having just arrived post a tour in Japan, Green wasted no time, dropping the latest episode of his podcast, addressing their recent overseas endeavor and the preseason. As many big names make their comeback this season, the Warriors DPOY addressed Simmons’ debut with the Nets, saying the following.

“Ben Simmons back after 470-days, I saw, It was good to see Ben get out there on the court,” said Green.

“First bucket was a dunk, it was absolutely incredible to see. I think Ben is gonna have a great year, with Ben’s passing ability, the shooting that he has around him in Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Seth Curry, I mean that type of shooting around him, I think he’s gonna have a good year.”

Green tells Simmons to play to his strengths and not cater to public demands.

“I challenge Ben to not get outside of himself and want to prove to everyone else what they want to see, forget that bro, you’re a three-time All-Star, All-NBA performer, you’re Ben Simmons for a reason be the absolute best Ben Simmons you can be, f**k what everybody else talk about.”

Referring to the so-called naysayers, Green said.

“Oh I wanna see him shoot a three, I want to see him shoot a jump shot, what if he can’t and if he can’t, oh well, guess what he can do.”

(Time Stamp 15:58)

Should Ben Simmons stick to what he does best?

Green certainly does make a valid point, given Simmons has the services of a host of snipers on the Nets roster, with the likes of Durant and Irving leading from the front. Big Ben could play the perfect offensive catalyst while contributing on the defensive end of schemes.

Nevertheless, Simmons may need to work on his free throw shooting, given that could hurt him especially come the postseason.

