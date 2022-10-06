Ben Simmons Once Openly Mocked the Hawks With Karl-Anthony Towns in 2018, Something That Would Backfire Horrifically

Karl-Anthony Towns and Ben Simmons once publicly got together to clown on the Hawks

Karl-Anthony Towns and Ben Simmons may be amazing NBA players, but quite evidently, they’re avid gamers too.

Both these men had their own gaming live streams, which used to be quite constant back in the day. And given the fact that these 2 are friends, they used to appear on each other’s streams quite often.

Now, usually, it’d just be pretty neat to see them converse, but nothing really that special would happen. However, back in March of 2018, something very interesting took place.

Ben Simmons openly mocks the Atlanta Hawks as an organization… and Karl-Anthony Towns proves him completely right

Back before the 2018 MNA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks’ roster looked pretty bad. In fact, the verb ‘lacklustre’ would probably be a pretty hefty compliment for this roster, whose best player was Dennis Schroder.

As you can guess, not great.

So, it comes as no surprise that the whole league took this team pretty lightly during this era. And evidently, that included Karl-Anthony Towns and Ben Simmons as well.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

The Hawks social media team probably should have kept their mouths sealed on this one, despite all the disrespect.

At the end of the day, getting 56 points dropped on your dome isn’t great by ant stretch.

But who knows?

Maybe it was all a part of their plan. After all, during the 2018 NBA Draft, it was the Hawks who picked Luka Doncic, before trading him in for Trae Young.

Who got the last laugh?

Karl-Anthony Towns may not have made any significant noise in the playoffs since Jimmy Butler left. However, with the likes of Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert beside him ahead of this upcoming season, we’d say he’s due for a few good seasons.

The Hawks themselves have made a Conference Finals trip with Trae Young leading the way. And while their run in the 2022 NBA Playoffs was pretty disappointing, it does seem like the team has brought in reinforcements in the name of Dejounte Murray.

The real loser here is Ben Simmons.

Why? Well, in case you forgot, this little blip took place not too long ago.

After being disrespected, the Hawks bided their time.

And when they received their opportunity, Ben Simmons was sent into a tailspin that lasted over a year.

Well played, Atlanta.

