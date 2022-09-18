Snoop Dogg, who once roasted Stephen Curry for locking up 50 kids, made a perfect parody for the Warriors guard

Stephen Curry is widely known as the greatest shooter of all time, but as Snoop Dogg showed in a parody video, there’s a lot more to his game than just shooting.

The Warriors guard is coming off a monumental, legacy-cementing run. The Warriors, who were a lottery team in 2020 and 2021, won the NBA Finals last season in a memorable run.

Curry got his splash brother back last season, and they turned in a performance for the ages. The Warriors’ youngsters showed their grit and resilience all year long.

When Klay was out, Jordan Poole stepped up and took the offensive burden off Curry. He was a borderline All-Star, and he helped the Warriors reach a strong position in the Western Conference alongside Curry.

Andrew Wiggins showed his versatility in the Finals, being the team’s best rebounder and defender at times, completely locking up All NBA First Team star Jayson Tatum.

However, at the end of the day, everything starts and ends with Stephen Curry. He is the engine that makes Golden State run, and there’s so much more to his game than meets the eye.

Snoop Dogg showcases how great Stephen Curry is at moving

If you’ve watched the Warriors over the years, it’s easy to notice how the entire offense is catered towards getting Curry the ball. Yes, Curry is the Warriors’ best player, but he’s not ball-dominant.

Among the top NBA stars, Curry has one of the lowest frequencies of isolation plays, coming in at a meager 7.6% tied with Gary Trent Jr., Cole Anthony, Bam Adebayo, and others.

Instead, the Warriors run a lot of screen action and off-the-ball movement to get Curry good, catch-and-shoot looks. We’ve seen Curry run around the court like a madman so many times, and there’s a method behind the madness.

Curry runs about 1.44 miles per game on off-the-ball plays, one of the highest marks in the league, and definitely one of the higher marks for a player of his caliber.

Snoop Dogg knows what’s up with Steph Curry’s play, and he posted a video on Instagram highlighting just how great the Warriors guard is at moving around. Playing defense against Curry is always a nightmare and Snoop put that into perspective in the best way possible.

Snoop Dogg has many interesting moments with Curry before. The two discussed KD’s free agency antics recently. Earlier, Curry and Snoop shared a hilarious moment while the Warriors star was doing charitable work.

Curry was helping renovate basketball courts with Under Armour, and in the process, started playing basketball with some of the kids he was helping.

“I didn’t plan on getting out there and hoopin’,” Curry said on video. Snoop Dogg responded, “You lying Steph, you locked up about 50 kids.”

