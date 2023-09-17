‘$3,000,000 Every 5 Hours’ Being the Norm for His Brand, Michael Jordan Claimed Players Needed to Let Their Game Do the Talking

On October 26, 1984, Michael Jordan signed a five-year, $2,500,000 deal with Nike, a deal that would eventually kickstart the sneaker revolution in the US. With the turn of the decade, Air Jordans became the hottest commodity in the market, with people going to extreme ends to get their hands on a pair of Jordan kicks. Nike’s marketing strategy to make Air Jordans a must-have for kids and grown-ups alike was pretty simple. Winning NBA Championships. Michael Jordan once explained in an interview why winning is always the best promotion to sell products.

Nike honored their partnership with Jordan in 1997 by introducing the Jordan Brand. It proved to be a lucrative venture almost instantaneously, raking in a boatload of money every year. The brand generated a staggering $5,100,000,000 in revenue last year, which is about $3,000,000 every five hours. Jordan detailed the recipe for such astronomical success during an interview years ago.

Michael Jordan once detailed the marketing strategy to create a thriving business

There’s no doubt that Air Jordans revolutionized the sneaker industry in the US. Additionally, Jordan also had a profound impact on the brand deals signed by modern players after he became the first athlete to demand royalties from the gross sales of his shoes. However, all that was made possible, not through clever marketing campaigns, but by winning NBA games.

Jordan’s dominance and wizardry on the court influenced generations and prompted them to buy a piece of His Airness’ legacy. Everyone wanted to ‘be like Mike’, on and off the court. Basketball coach and podcaster Jaycob Ammerman recently shared a clip of a Michael Jordan interview from years ago.

Even though the year of the interview is uncertain, MJ could be seen revealing how modern NBA players often tend to get lost in the pomp and razzle-dazzle of marketing, forgetting the most necessary element of the equation. “I’m a firm believer that if you have good game, your game is gonna say that, you don’t have to say it…And the whole promotional thing-let your game be your promotion and your marketing tool,” Jordan told the interviewer.

“And that was our whole era. Our games gave the labels of where our basketball skills were, and then the marketing came around it. And now it’s changed,” he added.

Jordan believed in focusing on his craft

The modern NBA brings a host of new and exciting opportunities for players to invest their money and get good returns. Therefore, you could often see NBA stars starting their own companies and adopting unique strategies to market their products. Jimmy Butler and his Big Face brand is a prime example of such a trend.

However, Michael Jordan was always obsessed with winning. Because he believed dominating everyone on the court was the biggest promotion anyone could ever wish for. And that’s how he became the richest sportsman in the history of civilization.