“Stop lying Michael Jordan!”: Isiah Thomas calls Bulls legend out on Twitter over 37 year old feud

Pistons legend Isiah Thomas goes at Michael Jordan after his comments on being frozen out of the 1985 NBA All-Star game

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan have seemingly had beef forever.

In case you may not be aware, the Detroit Pistons were the team that the Chicago Bulls had to overcome before they became their iconic selves.

During this time, Jordan and his crew would lose season after season, during which their rivalry became public. And of course, when the Bulls did overcome this team in the playoffs, on route to their first chip, Thomas and his team choosing to walk off without shaking hands took this from a popular rivalry, to one that became a beef… or did it?

Well, there was a time when MJ spoke on when he started having a problem with IT, saying the following, as per Ernesto Cova of the Inquisitr.

“If you go back and look at the film, you can see that Isiah was actually doing that,” Jordan said. “Once it started getting around that he was freezing me out, that’s when the ill feelings started to grow between us.”

But, before you go on taking this as the unequivocal truth, it appears that Isiah Thomas disagrees with this one completely.

How do we know?

Well, let’s get right into it, shall we?

Isiah Thomas accuses Michael Jordan of being a liar after seeing his comments on the 1985 NBA All-Star game

When it comes to the NBA today, Isiah Thomas is quite vocal about how he views it, and his thoughts on it. However, he seldom speaks out on anything Michael Jordan-related anymore.

But, if he had a rule against it, he may have decided to call today an exception.

Take a look at his tweet below.

Stop lying this story is not factual or accurate, tell the truth man. Dr.J, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Sidney Moncrief and I did not freeze you out. If memory serves me correct I was injured most of the second half and Bird had a broken nose. Magic and Sampson dominated the game. https://t.co/B000xZ2VGO — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) July 7, 2022

Those are some massive, massive accusations to throw, right there. And given the fact that he’s throwing it at Michael Jordan, we’re pretty sure there are several different people with several different opinions on this one, already.

But, while we would like to say this whole matter will be settled soon, we doubt the Bulls legend will respond. After all, he has seemingly taken a bit of a backseat when it comes to the media, as a whole.

Sorry folks! This is probably as far this story will go.

