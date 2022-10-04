34-year-old Derrick Rose has Transformed for the Knicks-“I Been killed that ego a long time ago”

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose is at long last finding his feet after a strenuous few years, in the aftermath of recurring knee injuries.

Having started his NBA career magnificently, Derrick Rose won the NBA Rookie of the year award. The future looked bright for the Chicago Bulls guard!

In 2011, he would go on to lead the Chicago-based franchise to its most successful season since 1998, when the team finished its campaign with a 62-20 record. In addition, Rose also led them to their first Conference Finals in over a decade.

Although, they were unsuccessful in their quest for an “NBA Finals” spot, the feeling going into the subsequent season was optimistic. The campaign earned Rose the title of the “Youngest NBA MVP” in league history, for a sublime year.

Derrick Rose has shared his impression of the upcoming campaign, as he turns 34!

What was considered to be a thriving and prosperous future ahead, would soon turn out to be the year, that would cause him misery for the next decade.

The first knee injury suffered by Rose would lead to the guard, losing his explosiveness, pace, and athleticism. Thus, the Derrick Rose we all knew was no more. Recurring ensuing injuries would lead to Rose being shipped from Chicago to New York.

Although Rose was an active member of the roster, his ‘All-Star’ days were long behind him. This would eventually lead to the three-time NBA ‘All-Star’ being traded to multiple franchises, before finding his home in New York.

Ahead of his debut in the upcoming campaign, Rose shared his insights on his mindset going into the season. Rose stated-

“The reality is I’m 33, turning 34 tomorrow. That guy that I used to be…had an ego. I been killed that ego a long time ago. So I’m a totally different person, which I should be. I’m way more mature, & still trying to challenge myself to be more vocal“

The career trajectory of Derrick Rose is unfathomable for someone who hasn’t experienced what he has. His resilience, perseverance, and drive to still be elite, are what make him so lovable. Arguably, the greatest ‘What if’ in NBA history.

