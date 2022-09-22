Derrick Rose, Who Is The Youngest MVP In NBA History, Is Looking Like His Rookie Self Yet Again

Although the term, “Comeback season” is thrown around a lot in the NBA, Derrick Rose might realistically be in for one!

The cherished ‘point guard’, is looking to turn back the clock, with the former NBA ‘MVP’ resembling a physique, that was last seen more than a decade ago!

Rose, who had a prodigious ‘rookie year’, announced to the league that he was here to stay. The former Chicago Bulls guard’s style of play was immense.

‘D Rose’ was an explosive point guard, who could finish in and around the rim. Although, not the best shooter, from beyond the arc, his gameplay made up for it, with his high IQ plays, speed and dexterity!

The ‘Rookie of the year’ had a dazzling rookie as well as Sophmore year. In the wake of this, he would dominate the NBA in the following year.

Derrick rose to fame, when he claimed the title of the youngest NBA ‘MVP’ in league history, ahead of the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. A distinguished and outstanding achievement from an all-time great.

The fact that he accomplished this feat at just 22 years of age, is a testament to the potential Rose possessed, and one of, if not the biggest “What if” story in NBA history.

Derrick Rose, after years of obstacles and barriers in his path, at long last, looks to be in stupendous shape

It’s no secret when it comes to Derrick Rose, the league as well as the fans love him. A timid and discreet individual, Rose did his talking on the hardwood.

And although the three-time ‘All-Star’ was primed for success, in the aftermath of his ‘MVP’ triumph, recurring injuries sustained and took a toll on his physical and mental health.

This was followed by years of being traded, and finding his feet in multiple franchises. Eventually, he found his home in New York once again, with the New York Knicks.

In 2021, the Knicks extended Rose’s contract by three years, on a $43 Million deal. The former NBA ‘MVP’, now looks to be set, for a remarkable return, with the Knicks guard, bearing a resemblance to his 195lbs self, that was last seen in 2008.

“I haven’t felt this healthy in a long time. Back to my rookie weight. 195 right now. It’s been what, 13 years since I’ve been that weight” — Derrick Rose pic.twitter.com/dWTSqot3Sx — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 20, 2022

They say ‘All is well that ends well’. How do you think the Knicks will fare in their upcoming campaign?

