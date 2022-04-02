“37 year old LeBron James is statistically better than 28 year old Michael Jordan”: The numbers prove Lakers superstar is outperforming the Bulls legend

LeBron James is in scintillating form. His stat line in year 19 is better than what prime Michael Jordan put up at age 28!

King James is a statistical marvel. The player has played an insane number of games and has kept up an unthinkable average.

He is 37 years old and is leading the league in scoring. In terms of putting up all-time numbers, we reckon there are very few players that can match him.

He also recently passed Karl Malone to sit atop the number two spot in the all-time scoring list. With the current form, it looks as if LeBron will reach Kareem’s record in just another season or so!

Despite him shining through his team is out of the playoff spots. In fact, they are out of the play-in tournament as of this moment of writing.

Also read: “Michael Jordan and I could’ve won 75 games in 1996!”: Dennis Rodman was adamant in his belief that the Chicago Bulls could’ve easily won more than 72 games in ‘96

LeBron James is statistically better than a 28-year-old Michael Jordan

The numbers LeBron is putting up in year 19 are just ridiculous, even compared to a prime Michael Jordan 🤯 pic.twitter.com/p8TidoiX5m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 28, 2022

A closer look at the number reveals that James’ 19th season is better than when MJ was 28! Yes, a 37-year-old LeBron is putting up the same and slightly better figures than his Airness.

The Lakers may be struggling but the King certainly isn’t. If he does win the scoring title, it would be his second and he would also be the oldest player to win it. By some margin that too.

While this is not a direct comparison to Jordan, the numbers are incredible to look at. There are bigger questions that lie ahead for LeBron though.

Can the King lead the Lakers to the playoffs? Just 5 games are remaining. We will have to sit tight and wait for this one.

Also read: “LeBron James has sonned two generations of players in the NBA”: A closer look at the longevity of the Lakers superstar