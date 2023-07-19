4 Years After Raising a Banner for Taylor Swift at Staples Center, Kobe Bryant Claimed 12x Grammy Winner’s Actions Were Frightening: “She’s a Killer!”

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars in the music industry. The 33-year-old has been in the music business for 19 years and has amassed a plethora of awards, including 12 Grammys. As such, Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant decided to raise a banner at the Staples Center in her honor in 2015. It was a great gesture and one that Kobe claimed in an interview on the Jordan Harbinger Show, four years later,was well deserved. Especially considering how frighteningly successful she has been.

Advertisement

Swift was honored at the Staples Center thanks to one record-breaking stat. Eight years ago, the pop sensation broke the venue’s previous record for a solo artist held by Madonna. Over the course of five nights, Swift played to a total of 76,000 fans. It was a sensational performance and one that Kobe himself had to commemorate.

Kobe Bryant was in awe of how frighteningly successful Taylor Swift is

Kobe Bryant was a player whose name was synonymous with success. With five NBA Championships, an MVP, and an Olympic Gold medal, the Black Mamba is one of the greatest players in NBA history. As such, Kobe was a player who recognized greatness when he saw it.

Advertisement

Well, in 2015 he saw greatness when he watched Taylor Swift perform at a sold-out Staples Center. As a form of recognition, Kobe placed a banner for her in the rafters. However, his appreciation for her does not end there.

Four years later, Bryant sat down for an interview, where he expressed just how in awe he was of Swift. He explained that her ability to produce incredible hits after incredible hits was special. A talent that very few possessed, and something that made her earn Kobe’s respect. To the point, where he even saw a “killer” mentality in her that was perhaps somewhat similar to his “Mamba Mentality”.

“From afar I know she has to be that way. She’s a sweet kid. I mean she was a sweetheart to my girls before she even blew up and became Taylor Swift. So that’s why…if she needs anything I’m always there. But, you can’t have that level of consistent success and not be a killer. It’s impossible! Impossible!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kobe learned a lot from Taylor Swift. But, he also knew she was so much more than just a successful personality. It’s true, she was wildly successful, but she has also shown time and time again just how amazing a person she is.

Advertisement

Kobe’s daughter Natalia Bryant received a special gift from Taylor Swift

Kobe Bryant’s bond with Taylor Swift runs deep. He had a lot of love and respect for her even before she reached the pinnacle of her career. In particular, he was grateful for how she treated his children. Swift was always incredibly kind to his daughters, and even gave Natalia Bryant a replica of a cardigan she wore in a music video from her album, “Folklore”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TSwiftNZ/status/998328759840223232?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It has been more than three years now since Kobe’s passing. And, while he is no longer with us, the mutual respect he and Swift shared is certainly carried on.