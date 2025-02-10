“The Palace Becomes a Circus”: LeBron James Seemingly Takes Shots at Patrick Dumont Following Statement on Luka Doncic

The sweepstakes for the upcoming Lakers-Mavericks matchup keep rising by the day. Over a week after the shocking Luka Doncic trade, Mavs Governor Patrick Dumont finally commented on the franchise-altering move, and it seems like LeBron James is not a fan of his statement.

Advertisement

The King posted an image on his Instagram story that read — “When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn’t become a king. The palace becomes a circus.”

The proverb refers to the significance of one’s character irrespective of their position and in the context of Doncic’s move to LA, it’s a scathing review of the Mavericks’ upper management. LeBron here is most likely referring to Mavs’ majority owner Dumont, whose group secured ownership of the Mavs after Mark Cuban sold his majority stake.

Dumont’s recent comments that he shared via Dallas Morning News have rubbed many fans the wrong way.

“If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — Jordan, Bird, Kobe, Shaq — they worked really hard, everyday with a singular focus to win. And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t work… You shouldn’t be a part of the Dallas Mavericks,” the 50-year-old said.

Fans and the media have been questioning the franchise’s decision to part ways with their 25-year-old superstar. So this was Dumont’s way of doubling down on the ‘culture’ route that Nico Harrison previously took.

James has been a focal part of all three teams that he has played for, but not once in his 22-season career has the King faced such criticism on his way out from a franchise. It’s rare for any player, let alone one who just led their team to the NBA Finals, to be besmirched in this manner on their way out the door.

Furthermore, Dumont’s comparison itself falls apart under scrutiny. Doncic has experienced more Playoff success in his first five seasons than Michael Jordan, even. And to bring up Shaquille O’Neal in the context of work ethic displays a glaring misunderstanding of history.

Even after the three-time Finals MVP helped Miami to their first championship, Pat Riley forced him out the door for his lack of commitment to fitness. Even Shaq’s former running mate, the late great Kobe Bryant, was candid about how the 7-footer lacked the same drive and work ethic as him.

With that in mind, Dumont’s comments simply come off as a public attack on Luka’s character and commitment to the sport. “This is the only way to be competitive and win. If you want to take a vacation, don’t do it with us,” the Mavericks’ Governor said about the Doncic trade.

His approach is in stark contract to Luka’s, who, despite looking visibly shaken during his first press conference in LA, refrained from bad-mouthing his former team and the executives who called it quits on his tenure.

However, the five-time All-Star did share that the front office’s comments on his fitness and conditioning are a “big motive” for him moving forward. As they would be for any player who took a team that hadn’t won a playoff series in seven years and brought them to the Conference Finals in just his third season.

It’s more than fair to assume that on February 25th — when the Lakers take on the Mavericks — Doncic will play with a chip on his shoulder. Interestingly though, it seems that LeBron is also growing frustrated by the Mavs’ handling of the trade and perhaps he too will have a few things to say on the court.