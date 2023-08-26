HomeSearch

49 Days Before Career-Altering Injury That Could Cost him $150,000,000, Shohei Ohtani Was Compared to LeBron James by Redditors

Utathya Ghosh
|Published August 26, 2023

49 Days Before Career-Altering Injury That Could Cost $150,000,000, Shohei Ohtani Was Compared to LeBron James By Redditors

Shohei Ohtani and LeBron James
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

In the realm of American sports, few names stand as tall as Shohei Ohtani and LeBron James. Recently, however, Ohtani’s trajectory took an unforeseen turn, as a career-altering injury threatened to cost him a staggering $150,000,000, as per an analysis by Boardroom. However, 49 days before this unfortunate twist, Reddit indulged in a rather intriguing debate on the peak of prime LeBron James and current Shohei Ohtani.

The massive sum of $150,000,000 that hangs in the balance can be attributed to the recalculated potential contract Ohtani was poised to secure in the upcoming Free Agency, prior to his UCL injury. The current estimate, hovering around $450 million, falls considerably short of the earlier projected figure of over $600 million. The rather serious injury has seen a question mark loom over what seemed to be a very bright future for Ohtani, impacting his financial prospects as well.

Redditors have their say on LeBron James vs. Shohei Ohtani

LeBron James and Shohei Ohtani share more than just the spotlight in their respective sports. Both athletes stormed into their leagues with an unparalleled aura of dominance, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape. 

It was only natural that comparisons arose on social media platforms like Reddit. A user posed the query that tickled the minds of fans and enthusiasts alike: Is Ohtani’s current prowess on par with prime LeBron or even surpassing it? The subsequent responses were as diverse as they were passionate.

“Apologies in advance for the non-basketball question, but with the offseason here and baseball highlights everywhere on my feed, I wanted to get a sense of how good current Shohei Ohtani is. Compared to the rest of the MLB, would you say he is at prime LeBron level, prime MJ level, or somehow even better than that?”

Posts from the nba
community on Reddit

The comments on r/NBA seemed surprising, considering it’s a basketball subreddit. Most seemed to call Ohtani the more impressive of the two. 

One Redditor wrote: 

“Ohtani became the GOAT of MLB in just over 5 seasons.”

Another Redditor tried to compare Ohtani’s greatness across sports, writing: 

“Ohtani is so special it can’t be really compared in a basketball sense. What Ohtani is doing is equivalent to having a player that is both Lionel Messi and Paolo Maldini at the same time. Or like Pat Mahomes and Aaron Donald at the same time. I love LeBron, but Ohtani is one of the most unique athletes ever.”

Another user thought that it wasn’t even close between Ohtani and LeBron, suggesting LeBron could only match up with one facet of Ohtani’s game.

“Shohei Ohtani and it’s not particularly close. The comp would be LeBron on offense and Hakeem on defense.”

Regardless of the conclusions drawn in the Reddit post, it’s undeniable that Bron and the Japanese superstar are incredibly successful in their own right, and they have the accolades to show for it!

Both LeBron and Ohtani won at the 2023 ESPYS

In an alignment of destinies, both LeBron and Shohei clinched ESPYS in the 2023 iteration. James secured the accolade for the most outstanding record-breaking performance, having overtaken Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to claim the NBA’s career scoring record. Meanwhile, Ohtani, the designated hitter-pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, clinched the title of the best MLB player.

This victory stands as a testament to their sustained dominance that has almost become synonymous with their names. The correlation between accolades and their on-field prowess underscores the impact these remarkable athletes continue to exert on their respective sports.

Share this article

About the author

Utathya Ghosh

Utathya Ghosh

I'm Utathya, the resident basketball wordsmith and editor extraordinaire at The SportsRush's NBA section. When it comes to writing about the NBA, I've got the authority of a referee with a whistle and the flair of a player with a killer crossover. My love affair with the NBA has been going strong for a solid 8+ years, and trust me, it's been a wild ride. From buzzer-beating shots to mind-boggling dunks, I've witnessed it all. And through it all, one player has captured my heart and handles like no other: Kyrie Irving. That man's got moves that make me question the laws of physics. But enough about my favorite player. Let's talk about my natural talent for writing. They say the pen is mightier than the sword, but when it comes to basketball, my words are like three-point bombs that leave you in awe. I've got a knack for capturing the intensity of the game, the drama of the locker room, and the passion of the fans, all while keeping it entertaining and relatable. So, whether you're a die-hard fan or just getting your feet wet in the world of basketball, join me on this court of words as we dive into the thrilling world of the NBA. From epic comebacks to mind-blowing trades, I've got the inside scoop and the witty commentary to keep you hooked. Get ready for a slam dunk of articles that'll have you shouting "swish" with every read!

Read more from Utathya Ghosh