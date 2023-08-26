49 Days Before Career-Altering Injury That Could Cost him $150,000,000, Shohei Ohtani Was Compared to LeBron James by Redditors

In the realm of American sports, few names stand as tall as Shohei Ohtani and LeBron James. Recently, however, Ohtani’s trajectory took an unforeseen turn, as a career-altering injury threatened to cost him a staggering $150,000,000, as per an analysis by Boardroom. However, 49 days before this unfortunate twist, Reddit indulged in a rather intriguing debate on the peak of prime LeBron James and current Shohei Ohtani.

Advertisement

The massive sum of $150,000,000 that hangs in the balance can be attributed to the recalculated potential contract Ohtani was poised to secure in the upcoming Free Agency, prior to his UCL injury. The current estimate, hovering around $450 million, falls considerably short of the earlier projected figure of over $600 million. The rather serious injury has seen a question mark loom over what seemed to be a very bright future for Ohtani, impacting his financial prospects as well.

Redditors have their say on LeBron James vs. Shohei Ohtani

LeBron James and Shohei Ohtani share more than just the spotlight in their respective sports. Both athletes stormed into their leagues with an unparalleled aura of dominance, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape.

Advertisement

It was only natural that comparisons arose on social media platforms like Reddit. A user posed the query that tickled the minds of fans and enthusiasts alike: Is Ohtani’s current prowess on par with prime LeBron or even surpassing it? The subsequent responses were as diverse as they were passionate.

“Apologies in advance for the non-basketball question, but with the offseason here and baseball highlights everywhere on my feed, I wanted to get a sense of how good current Shohei Ohtani is. Compared to the rest of the MLB, would you say he is at prime LeBron level, prime MJ level, or somehow even better than that?”

Posts from the nba

community on Reddit

The comments on r/NBA seemed surprising, considering it’s a basketball subreddit. Most seemed to call Ohtani the more impressive of the two.

One Redditor wrote:

Advertisement

“Ohtani became the GOAT of MLB in just over 5 seasons.”

Another Redditor tried to compare Ohtani’s greatness across sports, writing:

“Ohtani is so special it can’t be really compared in a basketball sense. What Ohtani is doing is equivalent to having a player that is both Lionel Messi and Paolo Maldini at the same time. Or like Pat Mahomes and Aaron Donald at the same time. I love LeBron, but Ohtani is one of the most unique athletes ever.”

Another user thought that it wasn’t even close between Ohtani and LeBron, suggesting LeBron could only match up with one facet of Ohtani’s game.

“Shohei Ohtani and it’s not particularly close. The comp would be LeBron on offense and Hakeem on defense.”

Regardless of the conclusions drawn in the Reddit post, it’s undeniable that Bron and the Japanese superstar are incredibly successful in their own right, and they have the accolades to show for it!

Both LeBron and Ohtani won at the 2023 ESPYS

In an alignment of destinies, both LeBron and Shohei clinched ESPYS in the 2023 iteration. James secured the accolade for the most outstanding record-breaking performance, having overtaken Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to claim the NBA’s career scoring record. Meanwhile, Ohtani, the designated hitter-pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, clinched the title of the best MLB player.

This victory stands as a testament to their sustained dominance that has almost become synonymous with their names. The correlation between accolades and their on-field prowess underscores the impact these remarkable athletes continue to exert on their respective sports.