“Celebrate Ja Morant But Do So Maturely”: Skip Bayless Issues Warning To Grizzlies Star After His Game Winning Bucket Upon His Return

It didn’t take long for Ja Morant to announce his return. Putting up an extremely clutch performance, Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to erase a 24-point deficit and even hit the game-winner. It didn’t take long for Skip Bayless to give his two cents on Morant’s incredible performance against the New Orleans Pelicans. While Bayless did congratulate the guard for the game-winning display, he also issued a stern warning.

Ja Morant missed out on the first 25 games of this season as he was serving his suspension. It is incredible to see him get back on the court like he never left. However, while Skip Bayless wants the 2020 Rookie of the Year to celebrate, he hopes the star does so maturely, as he revealed on X (Formerly Twitter)

Celebrate, Ja, but do so maturely. This team — this league — needs you to be a superstar on and off the court. You are so capable. Welcome back.

Everybody constantly hopes that Morant doesn’t pull off any other brainless antic. Basketball enthusiasts do not want to see the youngster serving any other sort of suspension. For an analyst who is always ready to berate players for even the most minute of mistakes, it was pleasantly surprising to see the UNDISPUTED analyst wish Morant well.

In his first game of the 2023-2024 season, Morant went off for a scoring outburst. Apart from recording 34 points, Ja lodged 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals to lead the Grizzlies to grab a 115-113 win.

“I’m a dawg”: Ja Morant

Following an incredible game-winning performance, Ja Morant dished out quite an iconic postgame interview. Just seconds after hitting the game-winner, the All-Star declared, “I’m a dawg”.

In the tunnel, while running to the team’s locker room, Morant clapped back at all those doubters. Admitting that he kept track of what all the detractors said in his absence, Ja was excited as he claimed:

“I kept the receipts too.”

The entire basketball community was excited for the athletic guard to make his return. Personalities of the likes of LeBron James and Marc Gasol spoke about the highly anticipated return.

Once the contest was over, Kevin Garnett took to Instagram and lauded Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies currently sit 13th in the West with a 7-19 record. Now with Ja Morant making his return, and not needing any time to find his rhythm, it’ll be interesting to see how quickly they rise up in the standings.