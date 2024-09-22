Caitlin Clark Explains Why She Likes the Phillies, Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Responds

Caitlin Clark was a two-sport prodigy in high school and could seemingly thrive at anything she tried her hand at. However, she finally met her match when she attempted commentary. Her teammate Lexie Hull posted a clip on TikTok of the Fever guard doing play-by-play commentary on a Philadelphia Phillies game, which she hilariously struggled at.

The rookie was asked about her failed attempt at commentary after a practice session. She claimed it was a tough job and that she’d need practice to thrive at it. She said,

“I messed up a few times, but that’s a hard gig! I was out of breath and exhausted…Shoutout to all the commentators out there.”

Caitlin Clark, on the TikTok of her play-by-play for the MLB game: “I’ve kind of been following the Phillies, so I kinda know some of their players… I messed up a few times, but that’s a hard gig! I was out of breath and exhausted… shoutout to all the commentators out there.” pic.twitter.com/quDNTfHZCy — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) September 21, 2024

When asked why she picked a Phillies game to commentate on, the guard explained that her boyfriend, Butler Bulldogs assistant coach Connor McCaffery, is a massive fan of the club. She also revealed the teams she’s fond of, saying,

“My boyfriend grew up a really big Phillies fan, so I kinda had to…I still like the Cubs, I like the Yankees. I’m not like a diehard any baseball team.”

Why Clark likes the Phils: “My boyfriend grew up a really big Phillies fan, so I kinda had to… I still like the Cubs, I like the Yankees. I’m not like a diehard any baseball team… I liked the Chiefs before the Chiefs were really good too, so I’m not a bandwagoner either.” https://t.co/N7yKpZgG07 pic.twitter.com/16yW2zAUMb — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) September 21, 2024

McCaffery reacted to Clark’s revelation on his X account, writing,

“Gonna be a RED October.”

Gonna be a RED October https://t.co/GPUSNBK1mz — Connor McCaffery (@connor_m30) September 22, 2024

For those unaware, Phillies fans use the term ‘Red October’ to describe the atmosphere inside the Citizens Bank Park during the MLB playoffs. While Clark isn’t as big a baseball fan as McCaffery, she loves football, especially the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

Clark’s love for the Chiefs

The guard explained that she developed affection towards professional sports teams from Kansas City, especially the Chiefs, due to her father. She said,

“My dad was a big Royals fan growing up because Kansas City was the closest professional sports team to where I grew up. I liked the Chiefs before the Chiefs were really good too, so I’m not a bandwagoner either.”

This wasn’t the first time Clark has professed her love for the Chiefs. During an appearance on ManningCast last year, she explained to Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton and Eli Manning why she supported the franchise despite growing up in Iowa. She said,

“I’ve been a Chiefs fan since I was a young girl. My brother was a Chiefs fan, my dad was a Chiefs fan. I have cousins in Kansas City who are Chiefs fans… Honestly, it was all that I knew. In our basement, we had a Chiefs vending machine. We had those toy helmets that were like Chiefs where you could run around and I would knock helmets with my brothers.”

As the guard has in women’s basketball, the Chiefs have become one of, if not the biggest entity in their sport over the past four years.