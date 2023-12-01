“Kobe Bryant is the Best Player”: 2009 NBA Champion Snubs Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Picks the Black Mamba as the GOAT

Former NBA star Trevor Ariza chose Kobe Bryant as the GOAT over Michael Jordan during his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. Initially claiming that Michael Jordan was in a league of his own, Ariza claimed that his former teammate Kobe was still the best player of all time, as far as he was concerned.

Ariza called Bryant his favorite player and appears to have seen enough during his initial 2-year stint at the LA Lakers.

“Mike is in a completely different, he is by himself, but if I had to say, Kobe is the best player ever,”

While Shannone Sharpe was initially surprised, he eventually understood Ariza’s perspective. The former Lakers’ star won the 2009 Championship alongside Kobe and was in evident awe of the player even years later. Sharpe talked about a particular interview with Kobe, in which he had said that his teammates should be getting the rebounds even when he missed his shot.

Ariza explained that Kobe, who was famous for his ability to come up clutch, always thought that his shot was always the best option rather than a teammate’s.

“He felt like his shot was the best shot even when it was on 3 or 4 people.”

Sharpe also asked Ariza whether he thought Kobe’s signature shoes with Nike had become more famous than Air Jordans in recent years. Ariza agreed with the notion, claiming that while the Kobe line was more comfortable, Jordan’s shoes were taking a hit also because he did not release retro versions anymore.

Hence, both on-court and with respect to sneakers, Trevor Ariza was single-minded about his GOAT.

Trevor Ariza won the 2009 NBA Championship alongside Kobe Bryant

There are many reasons why Ariza will be inclined to select Kobe as his GOAT. He won the only championship of his career during his initial stay with the Lakers before retiring after spending the 2021-22 season with the franchise.

Ariza was on a team that boasted of 2008 MVP Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and a 21-year-old Andrew Bynyum. He himself was a role player, producing 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in his 82 appearances throughout the season.

A 30-year-old Kobe Bryant led the Lakers all the way to the championship and was also selected as the Finals MVP. While Ariza ended up leaving after the season, the Lakers went on to win the 2010 Championship as well.

The now 38-year-old played with LeBron James as well, during the final season of his career. However, despite that and the obvious respect for MJ, Ariza still believes Kobe was the best of all time.